When you spend as much time hating on President Trump as the Washington Post does youâ€™re bound to eventually trip over your own feet.

Like these two stories written within 15 hours of one another.

Life comes at you pretty fast. pic.twitter.com/RfuIvJ67g6 â€” Alan RM Jones (@AlanRMJones) November 23, 2020

We suppose we shouldnâ€™t be surprised that WaPo was ridiculous enough with their reporting they eventually ended up correcting THEMSELVES.

Imagine if they actually talked amongst themselves before reporting instead of playing the, â€˜Who hates Trump the most,â€™ card.

Oh, dear is right.

Anything to keep downplaying the tremendous efforts and success the president made in the Middle East. How long until they try and credit it all to a possible incoming Biden administration?

Lol. WaPo propagandists at it again. â€” Jimmy Glen (@Jimmy_Glen1) November 23, 2020

Comedy ainâ€™t pretty. WP is good comedy. â€” Scott Treser (@SatBatman3) November 23, 2020

Not even 24 hours. â€” ðŸ’§classical hero ðŸ‡¦ðŸ‡º (@HeroClassical) November 23, 2020

Not even.

They just make it up as they go along, donâ€™t they? â€” Jeanette (@JFaulkner65) November 23, 2020

Yes. Yes, they do.

Are they part of the 'official sources' Twitter keeps bragging about? â€” Daan (@daniel_dijk) November 23, 2020

How can you take these people seriously? â€” Kraken-Elect (@mavafun82) November 23, 2020

We canâ€™t.

Which is incredibly sad.

Anything to make Trump look bad. No interest in reporting truth, especially if it makes Orange Man Bad look good. â€” Paul Cannon (@PaulCannon64) November 23, 2020

Why change now? Theyâ€™ve only been doing this for four years â€¦

***

