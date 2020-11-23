Mark Levin has been spot on with his criticism about the media screeching and gnashing their teeth over Sidney Powell after they spent four years trying to convince us Russia gave Trump the 2016 election. For some reason, they just can’t figure out the absolute hypocrisy of their actions and messaging.

The Great One said it best:

1. Isn’t it precious watching the Sunday hosts demand “evidence” from Sidney Powell yet they promoted the Russian collusion lie for years without any evidence? Did they demand evidence from Schiff or their own colleagues they hired from the FBI and intel agencies? Of course not. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 23, 2020

Isn’t it precious?

Almost as precious as Ted Lieu thinking he can pick a fight with Levin.

Trump’s campaign manager gave Russia internal campaign information. The Trump campaign also used Roger Stone and Wikileaks as intermediaries with Russia. Those facts aren’t disputed. If you don’t want to call that collusion, what word would you use? — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 23, 2020

Dan Bongino stepped in for the perfect 1-2.

Lol. This discredited zero is still pushing the pee-pee hoax. I genuinely feel awful for you if this tier-one dipshit is “representing” you in congress. What a toolbag 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 https://t.co/rvIX7knVLb — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) November 23, 2020

Ted still believes in the peepee tape.

That definitely makes him a toolbag.

@tedlieu is either 1. Too stupid to understand this has all been debunked

2. Lying to advance a political agenda

3. Treading water while awaiting further instructions from the party Discuss. — Terry Bradbury (@Terry_Bradbury) November 23, 2020

Embrace the power of ‘and’.

idk, man; a toolbag does the job its supposed to, and does it well :/ — D M J March (@dennizenx) November 23, 2020

We … we don’t wanna know.

Just a 1 trick pony — Cerberus (@Cerberu95707145) November 23, 2020

Where is the fact-checking disclaimer on Mr Lieu’s tweet? — Joey Mahaffey (@joey_mahaffey) November 23, 2020

Silly, Twitter doesn’t fact-check Democrats.

***

