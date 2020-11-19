Sounds like NPR ‘journo’ David Folkenflik didn’t want outlets carrying the Giuliani/Powell presser today without cutting in to correct anything they said to ‘note the myriad ways the public record contradicts them.’

Only utter dbags use the word, ‘myriad.’

Just sayin’.

He even called it malpractice.

Really?

Dude. *smh*

Nothing like seeing our tax dollars hard at work trying to censor a political party.

Mollie Hemingway had this to say:

He not only advocated for it, he OPENLY advocated knowing he would have no consequences for trying to shut them down.

So when do they defund NPR?

Asking for a friend.

It does seem like those monies could be better spent elsewhere.

Heh.

Let’s not pretend intelligent people watch NPR anyway.

***

