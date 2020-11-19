Things must be settling down somewhat in the country if people have time to start complaining about those evil, white, straight men again. For being such a privileged class they sure are crapped on a lot â€¦

Like Noam Blum aka @neontaster pointed out in a fairly poignant tweet:

There are many people in this country who are straight and white and male and have shit lives and serious problems that society needs to address and the pervasive media narrative about how they don't matter because they were born into supposed privileged classes is ruinous. â€” Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 19, 2020

Ruinous. What a great word.

But their man parts, their preference for the opposite sex, and their skin color make their lives so easy and stuff! They just sort of fall out of the womb and BOOM, easy life.

Sorry, thatâ€™s just too funny.

As you can imagine, Blum being overly honest about what this country has done with messaging when it comes to straight white men brought out a good deal of unhinged:

Or, you just turned yourself into a victimâ€¦weird how that works. Cheers â€” Chad (@SullySealander) November 19, 2020

So being honest that there are plenty of straight, white men out there who struggle is playing the victim.

Ok, white guy.

The problem is you're used to people complaining about society as a thinly veiled excuse to complain about their own lives. I happen to not be doing that here or at all. https://t.co/Zpxdda7YA3 â€” Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 19, 2020

What he said.

I could argue you are turning yourself into the victim now by none other responding as suchâ€¦criticism of your tweet. If you arenâ€™t speaking for yourself, isnâ€™t that also you creating victims where they may not exist? â€” Chad (@SullySealander) November 19, 2020

Ah yes, the old "we're having a discussion, and therefore you're making yourself the victim" gambit. You got me. https://t.co/T34av9wmqU â€” Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 19, 2020

Evil white men are EVIL â€¦ or something.

Ok, not really but you know that whole â€˜white male privilegeâ€™ narrative from the media must be upheld. GAWD forbid we get honest about issues that face all Americans because itâ€™s far easier to blame a bunch of nameless, faceless straight white guys.

I really donâ€™t get whatâ€™s so hard about this. No one is saying their lives arenâ€™t hard. But their race, gender, and sexuality play no role in those difficulties. For others, one or more of those things are added on top of other struggles. Itâ€™s not complicated. â€” Masshole (@massh0Ie) November 19, 2020

No, itâ€™s not complicated.

Itâ€™s just stupid.

Yes, their needs and issues need to be addressed. But, doesnâ€™t it make sense to address the other things first, considering how stupid it is that those things add to someoneâ€™s struggles in the first place? Letâ€™s get on equal footing, first. â€” Masshole (@massh0Ie) November 19, 2020

The opioid epidemic kills more people a year than all social grievances combined times 1,000. â€” Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 19, 2020

Opioid overdoses and addiction couldnâ€™t care less about skin color or who you fall in love with.

Yeah, that conveniently leaves out the fact that it isnâ€™t just straight white males who suffer from drug addiction and mental health. Thereâ€™s a lot of crossover with mental health issues and sexuality/gender/race issues. Solving those issues inherently reduces the drug issue. â€” Masshole (@massh0Ie) November 19, 2020

Your monomania about this is exactly what I'm talking about. The opioid epidemic affects white men at a disproportionately large level. Not everything is your pet paternalism project for POCs. â€” Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 19, 2020

But white guys, sorry, STRAIGHT white guys have it so easy and stuff!

***

