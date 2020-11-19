As Twitchy reported earlier, blue-check toolbag David Atkins openly wrote an entire thread comparing Trump supporters to post-WWII Germany and Japan and talking about the need to ‘deprogram’ them. Between this thread and the multitude of articles out there from elitist Leftists babbling about how they tried to reach out to Trump supporters but it ‘wasn’t worth it’ (stay classy, Wajahat) this editor has just about had enough.

Looks like David wasn’t happy about the pushback from people who didn’t want to be deprogrammed so he sort of walked it back. Keep in mind, his thread was ‘up’ for two days before we wrote about it so it’s not like he realized he stepped out of bounds BEFORE we wrote about him.

And no, of course I'm not advocating "re-education camps" or anything like that. The point is that conservative infotainment is disinformation propaganda indistuinguishable from cult programming, and social media algorithms enable it. — David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) November 19, 2020

He’s not advocating for re-education he’s just advocating for controlling what people read or watch.

You know, re-educating them.

Heh.

And yes, it might be healthy to break the spell of the cult programming by showing COVID wards, the kids in cages and other victims and consequences of the conservative infotainment cult on the local news, the newspapers, social media, etc, so that people see what they have done. — David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) November 19, 2020

He didn’t mean DEprogramming he just meant dePROGRAMMING.

These tweets just suck.

Seriously.

Narrator: David is in fact, advocating re-education camps. — Francesca (@TheFrancescaF) November 19, 2020

What about all of the leftist programming stuffed into our heads by the media, Hollywood, and leftist academia? How do we deprogram from all of that? — Tommy D (@ssider1966) November 19, 2020

Then why did you tweet it? — President Elect Cap’n Brunch, (ABN-RGR)™️ (@capnbrunchusa) November 19, 2020

Sure sounded that way. — Wyatt Jordheim (@WJordheim) November 19, 2020

You guys really ARE about unity. — Scout’s Papa (@JamesRagano) November 19, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

***

Related:

REEE! neontaster points out plenty of the ‘privileged class’ aka straight white men have sh*t lives and SJWs lose their ever-loving MINDS

‘You, and your ideas, get worse by the DAY’: Brain trust AOC mocked for her bright idea on how to get COVID ‘under control’ and LO

SLAAAY QWEEEN! Bethany Mandel calls down the THUNDER on teachers’ unions and it’s a brutally GLORIOUS thing