Is S.E. Cupp the biggest Karen ever or what?

Seriously with this?

Watch:

Cases and hospitalizations rise in states with anti-mask govs. It’s almost like there’s a connection there… A very frustrated rant: 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 https://t.co/bjgERd2yfw — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) November 19, 2020

Annoying, right?

And to top it all off, she’s wrong.

Cases are surging in states that have had mask mandates for months … but you know EVIL SOUTH DAKOTA! EVIL REPUBLICANS! EVIL KRISTI NOEM!

It must be tiring to be this outraged about things you have zero control over so often and so much. Like we’re exhausted just writing about her doing this again.

This is false. Cases and hospitalizations are going up everywhere despite mask policies. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) November 19, 2020

Laughs in Virginian.

Laughs in New Yorker.

Laughs in Ohioan.

Zero.

This is flat out false. And South Dakota has one of the lowest number of death rates in the country. — Nickarama (@nickaramaOG) November 19, 2020

BUT THEY’RE NOT FORCING THEIR PEOPLE TO WEAR MASKS SO ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

Cases are taking off in Ohio in the past weeks. S.E., I'd like to introduce you to Mike DeWine. https://t.co/99ADyDHko8 — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) November 19, 2020

Heh.

Is there any evidence for this? https://t.co/TXjjhSn8lN — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) November 19, 2020

Evidence? Psh, Cupp works for CNN, she doesn’t need evidence.

Silly.

Think I’ll screen grab this for when you have to delete it for being *completely* wrong. What a moronic “rant”, Cupp. — Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) November 19, 2020

Um… They are on the rise in states with pro-mask governors too. FOR instance… Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Try doing SOME research even though it may couter your narrative. — Politically Agnostic and Jaded (@joeleyare) November 19, 2020

Frustrated doesn’t mean correct — Stranger has boob armor (@lone_rides) November 19, 2020

Literal gaslighting. — Slender Mandalorian (@SlenderMando) November 19, 2020

Literal.

Hi. You’re condescension doesn’t make it more believable. — DannyTypo🤦‍♂️ (@DanPariah) November 19, 2020

I’m not sure who has become more insufferable, @secupp or @JohnKasich — Rob (@rob_weber_) November 19, 2020

Oooh, tough choice.

CO cases are way up and restaurants shutting down tomorrow. Guess what? CO has had mask mandate for MONTHS. — Nina Bookout (@NDBook96) November 19, 2020

BUT NOEM!!!

Heh.

In states that have Governors that encourage mask use, cases are going up, also. However, states that weren't hit hard in the 1st round are getting hit now. It's almost like the virus moves in waves or something. Remember when Italy was getting pounded and we weren't? — Dr. Voter Beard (@llcthecableguy) November 19, 2020

You do realize that people are capable of looking things up and checking on your lies right? pic.twitter.com/npc0zmrKTE — 🌈😷Gunpowder&Vanilla🔫💻 (@Autumn__Fox) November 19, 2020

Working for CNN broke her.

***

