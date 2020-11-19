Is S.E. Cupp the biggest Karen ever or what?

Seriously with this?

Watch:

Annoying, right?

And to top it all off, she’s wrong.

Cases are surging in states that have had mask mandates for months … but you know EVIL SOUTH DAKOTA! EVIL REPUBLICANS! EVIL KRISTI NOEM!

It must be tiring to be this outraged about things you have zero control over so often and so much. Like we’re exhausted just writing about her doing this again.

Laughs in Virginian.

Laughs in New Yorker.

Laughs in Ohioan.

Trending

Zero.

BUT THEY’RE NOT FORCING THEIR PEOPLE TO WEAR MASKS SO ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

Heh.

Evidence? Psh, Cupp works for CNN, she doesn’t need evidence.

Silly.

Literal.

Oooh, tough choice.

BUT NOEM!!!

Heh.

Working for CNN broke her.

***

Related:

OMG did Hell freeze over?! NYT admits Trump was right and Democrats were WRONG about one PRETTY big COVID regulation

OOF! Blue-check toolbag learns the HARD WAY why you don’t threaten 75 million Trump supporters with ‘deprogramming’

‘NO you didn’t, you liar’: Wajahat Ali DRAGGED for claiming he tried to reach out to Trump supporters but they were just too racist and stupid

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: COVIDmasksNoemS.E. Cupp