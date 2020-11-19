Remember when the Left was telling everyone Trump was going to WEAPONIZE the post office and use it to steal the election?!

This was of course after they spent four years claiming Russia had helped him steal the election in 2016.

And now that the Right is questioning the validity of the 2020 election they’re conspiracy theorists.

Yay 2020.

🧵Thread🧵 Now that we’ve gotten a little more distance from it, can we agree that the idea that @realDonaldTrump was weaponizing the Postal Service to steal the election was always an absurd conspiracy theory? If so, I think some apologies are in order👇 pic.twitter.com/A3yiu38WcB — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 19, 2020

So that whole USPS thing was just a crazy conspiracy theory to get more people to mail in their ballots? Ya’ don’t say?

We’ve gotta start this one with the elected Democrats who pushed it. Surely you remember when it was an “alarming threat” that the Trump Admin wanted to make a few changes? @SenWarren sure does. pic.twitter.com/6hZMRenowd — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 19, 2020

Good ol’ Fauxcahontas.

@RonWyden told us – repeatedly – that Trump was doing this to “steal the election” through suppressing the vote, which sounds exactly like what Democrats are now accusing Trump of doing. pic.twitter.com/sUkVSSFzZd — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 19, 2020

Democrats have always projected what they plan to do on others.

Similar language here from @ChrisVanHollen, who said that Trump was attempting to “sabotage the election.” pic.twitter.com/OjburtQhAn — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 19, 2020

ZOOOOOMG!

*eye roll*

“This is a direct attack on the foundation of our democracy – free & fair elections” is a good reminder that politicians like @SenDuckworth will tell you anything if they think it’ll scare you into donating to them. pic.twitter.com/3HFWE9cp7N — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 19, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

HOO boy.

We had former senators get involved in the act, too. Here’s @clairecmc, who has apparently never seen a mailbox that is locked before. pic.twitter.com/OGDHhzN8jM — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 19, 2020

She spent a lot of time in an elected capacity and probably got a little dumber during that time.

It wasn’t just the upper chamber either. The electeds who really impressed – as ever – were from the people’s house. On this issue, as on many, their valiant leader @SpeakerPelosi led the charge. pic.twitter.com/fw2iKGd9Na — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 19, 2020

The.

Irony.

Your tax dollars helped fund all of this, mind you. Here’s @RepSherrill telling you so because she saw a picture of a mailbox being removed. pic.twitter.com/o66PCvjMVK — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 19, 2020

What a toughie.

You may remember the word “fascism” was thrown around, but do you recall that there was a **member of Congress** who did it, too? Well get a look at this one from @PramilaJayapal. pic.twitter.com/v4Jp34ek0t — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 19, 2020

Again, they love to project.

Which party is making lists of people to deprogram? Hint, it ain’t Republicans.

Again. Your tax dollars pay the salaries of people like @repmarkpocan, @RepKClark, and @repjimcooper so that they can spend their time doing this. pic.twitter.com/qE2RGqG0Jk — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 19, 2020

Pocan has been a doorknob for years.

To hear @BarackObama tell it, this was an activity in “suppressing the vote.” This, I will remind you, was just one of many, many examples of the former President attacking the current one that the media pretended just didn’t happen. pic.twitter.com/9mn7eeJWZ5 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 19, 2020

Orange man bad!

Even the Vice President elect’s sister @mayaharris_ got into the mix. pic.twitter.com/INWDhHgzjp — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 19, 2020

GAWD they were (are) just horrible.

Naturally, the media got involved on this one. As I’ve said before, and will surely have to say again, @JoyAnnReid is the most egregious promoter of conspiracy theories allowed on television. Although @maddow, whom she shouts out here, is close. pic.twitter.com/wAsGRzL6oJ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 19, 2020

Did Joy ever figure out that whole Electoral College thing?

*snort*

Go figure @VICE was out here on this one, too. pic.twitter.com/rRhDV2lIWs — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 19, 2020

We’re shocked!

And I suppose @ajplus is drawn to propaganda like a moth to a flame. pic.twitter.com/meRSk8qbyh — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 19, 2020

No one is quicker to promote disinformation than a bluecheck who sees a claim that fits their narrative. @waltshaub and his all-caps didn’t disappoint. pic.twitter.com/TkmlBY6hFo — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 19, 2020

Schmidt is truly a boil on the butt of humanity.

“Postal coup” is a phrase that @jonathanalter, without a hint of irony, suggested was taking place. pic.twitter.com/MKZFtOI3xm — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 19, 2020

Coup.

Adorable.

At least this time Abramson didn’t write 400 tweets.

It cannot possibly be overstated how bananas, the-moon-landing-was-fake level this conspiracy theory was.@ananavarro freaked out because they replaced two mailboxes on opposite sides of the country! pic.twitter.com/I5gjKiKUUn — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 19, 2020

Navarro’s TDS is off the charts.

@CheriJacobus is quickly re-establishing herself as a fixture of the threads. pic.twitter.com/r2oQVJdaiR — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 19, 2020

Re-establishing she’s the most broken of them all.

@AshaRangappa_ managed to combine two different conspiracy theories on this one. Pretty impressive. pic.twitter.com/kidi4a0av5 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 19, 2020

Heh.

I’m just about out of time, patience, and sanity, so we’re grouping folks together. @HamillHimself went full black helicopters on this (go figure). @atrupar was out ahead of this one, as ever.@donwinslow needs his own thread.

And @TheDemCoalition never misses an opportunity. pic.twitter.com/Ur35tUqF3e — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 19, 2020

Stupid and stupider.

Impressive.

I hope the irony here isn’t lost on anyone. The same folks who pushed a baseless conspiracy theory about stealing the election are now upset that other people are suggesting an election was stolen, again. Perhaps it’s a good time for some introspection? — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 19, 2020

As I frequently have to reiterate, it’s important that we address the role of conspiracies and disinformation in our body politics. But we need to stop giving lefty bluechecks (and members of Congress!) a pass on their own particular variety. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 19, 2020

Drew is right, but that doesn’t mean anything will change. They will continue to spout nonsense and lies and their vapid, emotional, thin-skinned, frothy-mouthed, chest-thumping base will continue to believe them.

***

Related:

Flat-out WRONG: S.E. Cupp goes after Gov. Kristi Noem for being ‘anti-mask’ and WHOA NELLY that’s some impressive backfire

OMG did Hell freeze over?! NYT admits Trump was right and Democrats were WRONG about one PRETTY big COVID regulation

OOF! Blue-check toolbag learns the HARD WAY why you don’t threaten 75 million Trump supporters with ‘deprogramming’