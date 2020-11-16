Nate Silver seemed a little concerned during his conversation with Chris Hayes about the reputation ‘polling punditry’ has earned during the past few years. From being impressively wrong in 2016 to being impressively biased in 2020, it has not looked that great for pollsters.

But you know, whatever makes him sleep better at night.

Truth hurts, but it especially hurts when it comes from a Trump.

Ridiculous is an interesting word for it.

Silver was none too happy with Trump Jr. and snapped back:

Basically proving Trump Jr.’s point.

Atta boy, Nate.

He always comes through.

Especially now.

Dude. Worry about your family.

HA HA HA HA HA

Right? Sick burn.

***

