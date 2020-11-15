Usually, when we write a piece like this about a Trump campaign-type person they’re shutting down some loser on CNN or MSNBC and we point and laugh. Welp, the times they are a-changing because this time we’re writing about Fox News and their segment with Erin Perrine that would have made the anti-Trump loons at CNN jealous.
Watch this:
Fox News is now indistinguishable from CNN.
This segment is disgusting.
Every single conservative in this country should stop watching.
Send a message. pic.twitter.com/cbwY4bv3bt
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 15, 2020
WTF has happened to Fox News?
And WTF is up with his hair?
I stopped watching 11/3/2020 @FoxNews @foxnewsalert
— MAGA JB (@BBfanJB) November 15, 2020
@LelandVittert is an ass
— Jeepmomma (@mommycat5031) November 15, 2020
Oh, yeah, his name is Leland Vittert.
This guy has always been a sniveling turd.
And his name is "Leland". pic.twitter.com/Dk6neAny8o
— American Guy 🇺🇸 (@YankReb69) November 15, 2020
Fox News is dead to me.
— President-Elect Kelekat 😼Meow Y'all. (@KeleJohnson) November 15, 2020
When did Fox News hire Ace Ventura? pic.twitter.com/481G2EKErE
— Josey Cogburn (@amcap76) November 15, 2020
HA HA HA HA HA
Dammit, Josey’s joke was better than ours.
That was clear a while ago
— Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) November 15, 2020
One of the most annoying, obnoxious & uninformed "journalists" ever known. @LelandVittert is down there
with Humpty Dumpty & Racheal Maddow among other
name brand propagandists like them.
— Bill R (@billyrr3) November 15, 2020
He and Rachel have similar hair.
Still not as good as Josey’s joke up there.
Double dammit.
Already turned off weeks ago Chris Wallace debate specifically
— mrskimp Parler: mrskimp (@mrskimp_) November 15, 2020
It's over for fox
— louise weidler tice (@LouiseTice) November 15, 2020
It’s almost as if they are self-destructing.
Right in front of our very eyes.
***
