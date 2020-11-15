Usually, when we write a piece like this about a Trump campaign-type person they’re shutting down some loser on CNN or MSNBC and we point and laugh. Welp, the times they are a-changing because this time we’re writing about Fox News and their segment with Erin Perrine that would have made the anti-Trump loons at CNN jealous.

Watch this:

Fox News is now indistinguishable from CNN. This segment is disgusting. Every single conservative in this country should stop watching. Send a message. pic.twitter.com/cbwY4bv3bt — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 15, 2020

WTF has happened to Fox News?

And WTF is up with his hair?

Oh, yeah, his name is Leland Vittert.

This guy has always been a sniveling turd. And his name is "Leland". pic.twitter.com/Dk6neAny8o — American Guy 🇺🇸 (@YankReb69) November 15, 2020

Fox News is dead to me. — President-Elect Kelekat 😼Meow Y'all. (@KeleJohnson) November 15, 2020

When did Fox News hire Ace Ventura? pic.twitter.com/481G2EKErE — Josey Cogburn (@amcap76) November 15, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA

Dammit, Josey’s joke was better than ours.

That was clear a while ago — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) November 15, 2020

One of the most annoying, obnoxious & uninformed "journalists" ever known. @LelandVittert is down there

with Humpty Dumpty & Racheal Maddow among other

name brand propagandists like them. — Bill R (@billyrr3) November 15, 2020

He and Rachel have similar hair.

Still not as good as Josey’s joke up there.

Double dammit.

Already turned off weeks ago Chris Wallace debate specifically — mrskimp Parler: mrskimp (@mrskimp_) November 15, 2020

It's over for fox — louise weidler tice (@LouiseTice) November 15, 2020

It’s almost as if they are self-destructing.

Right in front of our very eyes.

***

