Elon Musk tweeted about his experience with taking four COVID tests on the same day, with the same machine, the same type of test, and with the same nurse.

Check this out:

Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020

Elon’s experience raises ALL the red flags.

How could four separate tests produce two positives and two negatives? Does he have it or not? Does that mean the tests that are being given are putting out false positives and negatives? This is all very disconcerting when SO MANY elected officials are using ‘case numbers’ as an excuse to form more draconian regulations and restrictions on their constituents.

What the absolute eff?

OMG – 2 new cases of covid! Seriously – I'd love to track how those results are reported up. — matt dooley (@mdooley) November 13, 2020

There could very well be some scientific explanation for this … we just don’t know what it could be.

Find out the PCR Cycle Rate. If it's above 20, it's trash. — PRESIDENT-ELECT Todd Ξ Herman (Parler ToddEHerman) (@toddeherman) November 13, 2020

Could this be why we’ve been seeing such a major spike? — Zack (@BLKMDL3) November 13, 2020

If it’s happening to me, it’s happening to others. I’m getting PCR tests from separate labs. Results will take about 24 hours. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020

So he’s getting more results back – we’ll keep an eye on his timeline and update when he shares his results.

Either way, this sends up some serious warning flags.

***

