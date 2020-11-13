Noah Smith thinks science somehow proves the GOP is sliding towards authoritarianism.

Look, he shared a nifty story from WaPo and a graph even!

Welp, that settles it.

SCIENCE.

An international team of political scientists has quantified the GOP's slide towards authoritarianism. Hard to tell if the shift began in the late 90s or the mid-00s.https://t.co/MlMeLfg9n2 pic.twitter.com/bHuQtZTeoQ — Noah Smith 🐇 (@Noahpinion) November 12, 2020

Except this is really dumb.

At least according to Ben Shapiro.

And most everyone else with a brain in their heads.

This is one of the dumbest things I have ever seen. The pseudo-quantification of supposition. https://t.co/Zaofsk1uJK — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 13, 2020

It’s not the GOP that wants to lock Americans down, Noah.

Derp.

This debunks itself. The same people giving credibility to this are the same ones who ignore how Democrats enable violent mobs all over the country and then complain when Federal agents protect a Federal court house from the mob the left incites — Scottergate (@Scottergate) November 13, 2020

This graph here tells you exactly how ridiculous this tweet happens to be. pic.twitter.com/DVLXQY966i — Sharpie™️ bot (@always_on_hold) November 13, 2020

"Political science” is an oxymoron. It’s 100% political and 0% science. — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) November 13, 2020

Weird they missed the Dems' authoritarian desires to get rid of checks and balances that protect minority rights like the Senate, the Electoral College, and the filibuster. Or the anti-Democratic attempts to implement 1-party rule by adding states or Court packing Wonder why? 🤷‍♂️ — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) November 13, 2020

Democrats: take out an American citizen with a drone. Force you to buy a product (healthcare). Tell you they're going to take your guns away. Enforce more and stricter lockdowns Republicans: say mean things about Democrats. Scholars: ThE gOp Is AuThOriTaRiAn — Dr. Voter Beard (@llcthecableguy) November 13, 2020

It’s like they’re getting dumber on the Left, yes?

Crazy.

This is one of the most idiotic and unserious things I’ve ever seen. Name one authoritarian thing proposed by Republicans. — 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@tomburkart) November 13, 2020

Their “data” is all opinion. There is no imperical way to prove any of it. Also their data is false, dems have demonized their opponents just as often as the gop has — FiSTer (@13Fox4Lyfe) November 13, 2020

Oh, an "international team" of "political scientists". Well, then. It's all settled. (eyes roll completely out of my head and wind up out in the corner somewhere) — President-Elect Spies, Brigands, and Pirates (@SBP404) November 13, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

LOLOLOLOLOL….another FAKE study! — brisque 🙏🏻 (@brisque) November 13, 2020

This is an old trick that hard-left academic psychologists first tried in the 1960s. Was bogus then, is bogus now. Codevilla discussed it in the CRB.https://t.co/kDOIWVoVrL — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) November 13, 2020

Will always be bogus.

Thanks for coming to our Ted Talk.

***

Related:

‘Something extremely BOGUS going on’: Elon Musk’s tweet about his 4 COVID tests taken on the same day is INCREDIBLY alarming

‘Mirror MIRROR’: S.E. Cupp snaps at Richard Grenell for tweeting about Trump’s ‘great mood’ and just guess how THAT goes over

OH NOEZ! Brian Stelter SO worried about Trump supporters going to Parler his voice actually goes UP an octave (watch)