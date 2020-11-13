Noah Smith thinks science somehow proves the GOP is sliding towards authoritarianism.

Look, he shared a nifty story from WaPo and a graph even!

Welp, that settles it.

SCIENCE.

Except this is really dumb.

At least according to Ben Shapiro.

And most everyone else with a brain in their heads.

It’s not the GOP that wants to lock Americans down, Noah.

Derp.

It’s like they’re getting dumber on the Left, yes?

Crazy.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Will always be bogus.

Thanks for coming to our Ted Talk.

***

