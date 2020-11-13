Richard Grenell was good enough to tweet about Trump’s focus and mood to his millions of followers because let’s be honest, reading tweet after tweet about how ‘bad orange man’ should just give up even as more and more voter irregularities pop up can be downright depressing and even debilitating for people who still have hope.

I just spoke to our great President @realDonaldTrump. He’s in a great mood and totally focused. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 13, 2020

Pretty simple tweet, right?

Nothing that would make a sane person lash out, right?

Welp …

We’ve said it before and we’re sure we’ll say it again, don’t mess with Richard Grenell.

And what is her problem? Why does she bother tweeting if she doesn’t care?

Then why did you take the time to tweet your opinion? You obviously are still moved by him. You clearly care. And why so negative? You’ve become what you say you hate. https://t.co/iK7idDbes3 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 13, 2020

Clearly, she cares enough to pick a fight over it.

Great question. So, I definitely still care that the current president isn’t interested at all in the COVID crisis he still oversees. But you’re right that I care a lot less about his “mood,” now that he’s lost the election to @joebiden. https://t.co/lNCWizSUaD — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) November 13, 2020

So many eyerolls.

In fact, at this point, we’ve started losing track of the number of times we’ve rolled our eyes.

You said you want America to be “good” again – and yet you can’t even keep your twitter feed good. Mirror mirror. https://t.co/AOafLUKkBy — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 13, 2020

What he said.

So much unity from Cupp, totally.

Be careful Rich! She knows what the President cares about. Obviously a mind reader. — 🇺🇸 Hornswoggler 85 🇺🇸 (@Hornswoggler85) November 13, 2020

@secupp is like the dollar store version of katie timpf — president-elect chaw (@floggingcholly) November 13, 2020

Ouch.

But not entirely untrue.

***

Related:

OH NOEZ! Brian Stelter SO worried about Trump supporters going to Parler his voice actually goes UP an octave (watch)

‘Yes, dead people DID vote in the election’: Tucker Carlson takes NO prisoners in segment on the dead voting in GA (watch)

‘This woman …’ James Woods DROPS AZ’s Secretary of State responsible for recount who called Trump supporters ‘Nazis’ as only he can