Richard Grenell was good enough to tweet about Trump’s focus and mood to his millions of followers because let’s be honest, reading tweet after tweet about how ‘bad orange man’ should just give up even as more and more voter irregularities pop up can be downright depressing and even debilitating for people who still have hope.

Pretty simple tweet, right?

Nothing that would make a sane person lash out, right?

Welp …

We’ve said it before and we’re sure we’ll say it again, don’t mess with Richard Grenell.

And what is her problem? Why does she bother tweeting if she doesn’t care?

Trending

Clearly, she cares enough to pick a fight over it.

So many eyerolls.

In fact, at this point, we’ve started losing track of the number of times we’ve rolled our eyes.

What he said.

So much unity from Cupp, totally.

Ouch.

But not entirely untrue.

***

Related:

OH NOEZ! Brian Stelter SO worried about Trump supporters going to Parler his voice actually goes UP an octave (watch)

‘Yes, dead people DID vote in the election’: Tucker Carlson takes NO prisoners in segment on the dead voting in GA (watch)

‘This woman …’ James Woods DROPS AZ’s Secretary of State responsible for recount who called Trump supporters ‘Nazis’ as only he can

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Richard GrenellS.E. CuppTrump