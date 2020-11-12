Ken Klippenstein is a reporter at The Nation.

Ken tweeted Richard Grenell and asked him to thank his grandpa for his service.

Richard was good enough to privately ask him his grandpa’s name.

That someone just so happened to be war criminal, Bill Calley.

Ken thought it was funny to embarrass Richard by pretending his grandpa was war criminal, Calley.

Ken is a douchebag.

Don’t be like Ken.

Then Ken asked people to donate to his Patreon.

Help me hold intel officials like Grenell accountable by subscribing to my FOIA lawyer’s Patreon:https://t.co/qPy4MKz1gS — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) November 12, 2020

As we said above, don’t be Ken.

Richard did eventually respond when all of the little blue-check journos and pundits took glee in his good nature causing him to be duped by a really disgusting and sad loser on Twitter. He was far more gracious than this editor would have been.

Duped. Trying to be helpful to people who reach out on Veteran’s Day. It’s a shame people would do this on a day like today. DC is a sick city. @kenklippenstein https://t.co/0JwobfDzFl — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 11, 2020

It is a shame people would do something like this on Veteran’s Day.

And sadly we’re not the least bit surprised.

DC really is a sick city.

You used Veteran's Day to take advantage of a man's good nature. pic.twitter.com/3FfSPHZ33W — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) November 12, 2020

So proud of this most tepid of owns… What a small and boring person you are. — H.P. Loveshaft (@HLoveshaft) November 12, 2020

Using Veteran’s Day for “omg hilarious, I gotcha”. Pretty much a disrespectful jerk move. — Kel in Cali (@KinCali1) November 12, 2020

Pretty much.

You want to hold others accountable for their lies, but who holds our media accountable? All this tweet does is expose you as a hack who will lie to gain fame, anyone who joins your patreon because of it is a fool; and a fool and his money are soon parted. — Charles Signorile (@CharlieSigs) November 12, 2020

Ken is vying to be a bigger loser potato than Brian Stelter. — VladimirPootin (@ClusterFox23) November 12, 2020

He’s got a long way to go BUT he’s certainly on his way.

Congrats on exploiting @RichardGrenell’s good nature, you really showed him what it means to be genial to strangers on the internet — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) November 12, 2020

Great job Borat — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 12, 2020

This is nearly the gotcha you pulled on yourself.

All puns intended — Dan Scot (@daniel_the_scot) November 12, 2020

Was pretty much just a self-own. Yup.

