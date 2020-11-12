You know, maybe it’s just us but we’re thinking a woman who called Trump supporters neo-Nazis might have a teensy bit of a bias and probably shouldn’t be in charge of any sort of recount in her state. Not that we’re experts or anything but that just seems sorta off.

James Woods agrees with us (so we have that going for us):

This woman is calling every Trump voter a “Nazi.” As Arizona’s Secretary of State, she will be in charge of any recount. Should she not recuse herself after vocally dismissing half the electorate in her state? pic.twitter.com/i7EMngdeiR — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 12, 2020

What James said.

Should probably recuse herself.

Is there no one in media who will demand from her examples of Trump promoting Nazi doctrine? 72 million American citizens voted for President Trump. We are all neo-Nazis? — TommyHour🇺🇸 (@HourTommy) November 12, 2020

They’ve spent four years calling us Nazis and all sorts of ugly things BUT NOW they want us to accept the results of a questionable election and unite with them.

Yeah, pass.

Rules for Radicals 101.

Accuse your enemy of being who You really are. The Only party promoting censorship is the Democrat Facsist Party. — Remember the Alamo (@BillBaker63) November 12, 2020

ALL Americans only matter when her side is up, right? Seems to be the common thread I'm seeing as of late. — Scott E. Noble (@ScottENoble) November 12, 2020

Sad times we’re living in.

Such love from the left. — TheFarSide (@someonetoknow21) November 12, 2020

Love and tolerance are all they know.

Totally.

Wow. Let's hope for a truthful legal vote count. — Clyde M Lacy (@cml69ala) November 12, 2020

I believe she has stepped down. — Cary R (@CaryRushn) November 12, 2020

If true this is good.

We haven’t been able to find proof of this but we will keep you posted.

And if she has not, she should.

***

