Brian Stelter is worried about people thinking for themselves.

Go figure.

Watch.

It's always a little amusing when @CNN worries people are going into their own partisan bubbles. (Lack of self-awareness????) Stelter: "People are going more and more into their own echo chambers. More into their own bubbles, especially Trump voters!" pic.twitter.com/dsYXUOIkYi — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) November 12, 2020

Conservatives choosing to be on a social media platform that doesn’t punish them for wrong-think is against our Democracy? She’s almost as dense as Tater.

Almost.

Pamela Brown (daughter of Democrat Gov. John Y. Brown Jr.) speaks fluent CNN: "It's a THREAT to DEMOCRACY, that these people are in echo chambers and they're getting fed a DIET of LIES"! — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) November 12, 2020

Only CNN is allowed to feed them a diet a lies, dammit!

Is there anyone less aware of reality than @brianstelter ? He's the poster child for #ClownNewsNetwork self righteous, grandiose, totalitarian mindset. — Lee Englett (@unabashedly_Lee) November 12, 2020

Clown News Network.

That actually works.

Safe space? Twitter and Facebook are literally throwing people off and censoring those with the wrong opinions. — a newsman (@a_newsman) November 12, 2020

But you know, conservatives need a safe space.

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we’d be able to see China blowing kisses to Joe Biden.

He’s in a bubble of madness. — Team Cockapoo (@teamcockapoo) November 12, 2020

Actual footage of Tater.

