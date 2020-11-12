Your daily reminder that Keith Olbermann’s tweets always sound like they were written by a bunch of monkeys trying to hump a football.

Can we say that out loud?

No?

Whoops.

Our bad.

Not sure why they’re always messing with Richard Grenell … they never learn. No matter who comes at Mr. Grenell it never seems to go well for them.

But hey, it’s Twitter.

Richard responded:

Trending

It’s not a horrible thing when horrible people disagree or dislike you.

Absolutely fair point.

‘Notsoberman’ … we see what they did here.

Or perhaps consider voluntary shock therapy?

Lucky!

***

