Your daily reminder that Keith Olbermann’s tweets always sound like they were written by a bunch of monkeys trying to hump a football.

Can we say that out loud?

No?

Whoops.

Our bad.

Your daily reminder that @RichardGrenell is a towering imbecile. https://t.co/vLtySAdqKd — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 11, 2020

Not sure why they’re always messing with Richard Grenell … they never learn. No matter who comes at Mr. Grenell it never seems to go well for them.

But hey, it’s Twitter.

Richard responded:

I love that you disagree with me on everything. It’s so comforting. https://t.co/AALI1PeeZ7 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 11, 2020

It’s not a horrible thing when horrible people disagree or dislike you.

Absolutely fair point.

It just means that you are right Richard. Notsoberman has proven himself a useless hack at every professional level of his "career" now he is going full TDS like Alec Baldwin to try to get some traction. Absolutely pathetic.

LA OOO SAH!! — 'Matty' Boomstick 🦅 (@dogplorable) November 12, 2020

‘Notsoberman’ … we see what they did here.

Rich, Most people know that Olbermann is the perfect example of a liberal who has suffered so much that when one looks at his brain, one can see where the hate has burrowed through, leaving many new spaces for the worms of death to reside. — Nancella Marginata (@nancella11) November 12, 2020

General advice: the day that Keith Olbermann agrees with you is that day you should re-examine your life. — Reality Hammer | Biden is not the legitimate POTUS (@realityhammer) November 12, 2020

Or perhaps consider voluntary shock therapy?

I gotta say that one of the great days in my life as a columnist was when Keith Olbermann named me as one of the "worst people in the world." I still savor that moment. — Ross Kaminsky (@Rossputin) November 12, 2020

Lucky!

