This Vox story from July 14, 2014 is oddly relevant for what we’re seeing right now with the 2020 election.

Even back THEN, 68% of Americans thought elections were rigged.

Wonder if that’s even higher now? *we bet it is*

68% of Americans think elections are rigged. http://t.co/duqMRiV8x9 — Vox (@voxdotcom) July 15, 2014

You know what’s even more interseting?

Ron Klain, the guy Biden has chosen for his Chief of Staff, saying elections ARE rigged.

This looks really bad.

But let’s be honest, if anyone knows about cheating it’s Democrats.

Mollie Hemingway chimed in:

Interesting 2014 tweet from Biden's pick for chief of staff, saying of a report that 68% of Americans think elections are rigged — "That's because they are." https://t.co/B7xeUJJKAm — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 12, 2020

Things that make you go hmmm.

Joe Biden’s chief of staff pick said elections are rigged. pic.twitter.com/NehmhPAJBZ — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 12, 2020

Oh, are they, Ron?

Tell us more.

We’re all ears.

The internet is forever — SpyGate is real (@SpyGateIsReal) November 12, 2020

America has a corruption problem. 🙈🙈🙈🙈 — T.D. Productions (@TDProductions2) November 12, 2020

He’s probably right. — K (@sclyde78) November 12, 2020

And he’d know, right?

I’m sure he’d know. We should take his word for it — Ian (@ianjcutts) November 12, 2020

Editor’s note: We fixed a typo – Chief of Staff. – sj

