If Biden truly wants to unite this country he should wait until we ensure the results are on the up-and-up.

And looking at this thread from data scientist Sarah Eaglesfield, there is a good deal for them to look at before moving forward. As we’ve said before, we are not saying one way or another if there has been cheating or fraud, all we are saying is there are plenty of disconcerting things for the ‘experts’ to look at.

This thread is pretty unnerving:

The moment when Michigan counted 149,772 votes in 5 seconds and less than 6,000 of them were for Trump. @melisandrePro @APhilosophae @JackPosobiec (check my work please – it's almost 3am) pic.twitter.com/LJt6hxjJbA — Sarah Eaglesfield (@zenxv) November 9, 2020

Five seconds.

And less than 6k of them were for Trump.

Not completely impossible we suppose but … yeah.

Software glitch going on here in Virginia.

4.42am – "We've counted 3,368,181 votes!"

5.12am – "Wait, no, we've only counted 3,199,165 votes" pic.twitter.com/zuwsXWa8He — Sarah Eaglesfield (@zenxv) November 9, 2020

Wait, what?

So they lost over 200k votes in a half-hour?

Shouldn’t the votes go up? Seriously asking, we have no idea.

Heh.

Even the unsuspecting states managed to lose (and find) 12K votes somehow (looking at you Arkansas, AR). I'm not sure if this is 'just to be expected' or whether it's down to more glitches. Whatever, the numbers for #Election2020 make no sense to me (and I see a lot of numbers) pic.twitter.com/SozBN3CgOn — Sarah Eaglesfield (@zenxv) November 9, 2020

They make no sense to us either.

Then again, this editor is still trying to figure out what the last episode of Supernatural REALLY meant so there’s that.

Unpopular opinion round off. I've always loved @JoeBiden, but didn't feel he was the right pick this time. Not 100% convinced @realDonaldTrump is. Any party wanting democracy should be very concerned about what we've uncovered today. And please do fact check the data, @jack — Sarah Eaglesfield (@zenxv) November 9, 2020

Yes, check the data, Jack.

We’re all waiting.

***

Related:

Just OUCH! Drew Holden uses Megyn Kelly to make Chris Hayes look like the ridiculous tool he is in short but brutal thread

OMG, they’re gonna CRY! Megyn Kelly DROPS Obama bros Jon Favreau and Tommy Vietor in heated back and forth over Biden’s ‘unity’ tweet

‘Just absolutely insane’ –> If this thread doesn’t ‘make ya’ go hmmm’ about Biden’s projected win NOTHING will