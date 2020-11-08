Michael Beschloss thinks no president must ever again call the free press an ‘enemy of the people.’

Michael Beschloss can take ALL the seats:

No President of the United States must ever again call our free press, which is protected by our Constitution, “enemies of the people." — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) November 7, 2020

Oh, media, we’re just getting started.

We watched the media delay calls, make early calls, and poo-poo all sorts of irregularities in what looked like an attempt to unseat the president by disenfranchising Americans across the country so SPARE US the boo-hooing about being called the enemy of the people.

You earned that nickname.

Deal with it.

Would that be the same press that promoted every fake Trump story they could pump out? — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) November 7, 2020

Oh no, after this year you morons are all fair game. #EnemyOfTheRepublic — TexasDamnit (@TexasDamnit) November 8, 2020

Did they really think half of America would forget?

HA.

You are not press, you’re all activist. — Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) November 7, 2020

the press maybe protected but you still have responsibility to not mislead and be political — Deplorable Chief (Ret) (@paultara9) November 8, 2020

If the "free press" wasn't so blatantly bias, it wouldn't have to be called out — pap1129 (@pap1129) November 8, 2020

The ‘press’ is the technology, dummy. The ‘press’ is not a class of people. There is no constitutionally protected class of people called the ‘press’. Simply reading of the Constitution proves this. The First Amendment applies to ALL. — WitCoHE (@E__Strobel) November 8, 2020

That’s what you became. You need to own it. — georgia (@georgia1041) November 8, 2020

Truth hurts? — brisque 🙏🏻 (@brisque) November 8, 2020

There it is.

It’s on.

