Michael Beschloss thinks no president must ever again call the free press an ‘enemy of the people.’

Michael Beschloss can take ALL the seats:

Oh, media, we’re just getting started.

We watched the media delay calls, make early calls, and poo-poo all sorts of irregularities in what looked like an attempt to unseat the president by disenfranchising Americans across the country so SPARE US the boo-hooing about being called the enemy of the people.

You earned that nickname.

Deal with it.

Trending

Did they really think half of America would forget?

HA.

There it is.

It’s on.

***

Related:

‘Just absolutely insane’ –> If this thread doesn’t ‘make ya’ go hmmm’ about Biden’s projected win NOTHING will

‘You are all a bunch of f**king FOOLS’: BLM-Antifa group crashes Biden party outside the White House (watch)

‘Scratch a socialist, find a fascist’: AOC threatening to archive the tweets, writings, pics of ‘Trump sycophants’ does NOT go well for her, like at all

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: enemy of the peoplemediaMichael BeschlossTrump