So, this seems sorta important … right?

Probably something Michigan should look into.

Just sayin’.

Thousands and thousands of votes.

Disconcerting.

Trending

Could even change the numbers enough to change the results.

Huh.

They never do seem to break for Republicans.

Funny how that works out.

Good question.

2020 may not be done with us just yet.

***

Related:

OOPS! Said the quiet part out LOUD –> China-state affiliated media super PSYCHED over Biden win

‘Oddly enough, I feel good.’ Touré wishing pain and anxiety on Trump supporters BACKFIRES in a most spectacular fashion

REAP what you sow: Bethany Mandel LEVELS Dems who spent 4 years claiming Russia helped Trump win lecturing GOP on ‘accepting results’ in vicious thread

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionBidenMichiganTrump