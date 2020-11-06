So, this seems sorta important … right?

One Michigan county clerk caught a glitch in tabulation software so they hand counted votes and found the glitch caused 6,000 votes to go to Biden + Democrats that were meant for Trump and Republicans. 47 MI counties used this software. All must check now! pic.twitter.com/21AXyJZDZi — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 6, 2020

Probably something Michigan should look into.

Just sayin’.

Just for fun let’s say on average 6,000 glitched in every county…That’s 282,000 votes misrepresented. Democrat or Republican this should be extremely concerning. — Kim (@KimOnTheRight) November 6, 2020

Thousands and thousands of votes.

Disconcerting.

Or even half of that…😳 — tree hugging sister (@treehuggingsis) November 6, 2020

Could even change the numbers enough to change the results.

Huh.

Glitches are funny creatures. They always flee the Republican column and land in the democrat column. 💁🏻‍♀️#recountMichigan — TenNamesLater (@TenNamesLater) November 6, 2020

They never do seem to break for Republicans.

Funny how that works out.

@GOPChairwoman what other states/counties used this software? — Chip Abernathy (@92agz) November 6, 2020

Good question.

Weird how the “glitches” always go one way — Tom T (@Tomtmd) November 6, 2020

2020 may not be done with us just yet.

