As it looks more and more like a Biden victory we’re seeing Democrats lecturing Republicans about how they need to just accept the results, however questionable. The same Democrats who spent four years trying to sabotage Trump as a means to remove him from office because he dared beat Hillary Clinton in 2016. Their logic told them that there was no way he could have possibly beaten her without RUSSIA and they were determined to prove it no matter what.

Yeah, they want us to sit back and say, ‘Hey, we see a lot of shady sh*t going on here in these swing states but ok, Biden won.’

Bethany Mandel ROARED:

Brett Kavanaugh is a gang rapist, the President is a tool of the Russians, tried to kill a bunch of fish in a koi pond, etc etc etc. AND also we’d never commit voter fraud how dare you accuse us of such a thing. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) November 5, 2020

Now shut-up and accept it.

No.

I’m not saying there is, but you can’t pretend four years of lie after lie after lie meant to subvert the POTUS at every.single.turn will not be result with people believing you’re capable of anything when it comes to keeping a second term away from him. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) November 5, 2020

Ding ding ding.

Breaking the trust of the American people shamelessly and repeatedly has consequences. And it would’ve been nice for Democrats and the media to realize that in the lead up to an election that was already going to be razor thin. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) November 5, 2020

But you know, orange man bad.

Yes the President is going to fight every single close race and get his lawyers in to double check results. As he damn well should. I trust nobody. That trust was stolen. This is the result. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) November 5, 2020

Yup.

They should check every damn race.

Four years of denying Donald Trump won the 2016 election fair and square and now these same people are demanding Republicans accept results in multiple states despite clear irregularities and funny business. Nope. That’s not how this works. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) November 5, 2020

Tell ’em, Bethany.

Donald Trump didn’t radicalize me. Democrats did. Reap what you sow. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) November 5, 2020

What she said.

All damn day.

***

Related:

Hard-hitting JOURNALISM! Jim Acosta reporting that President Trump is in the Oval Office like it’s a big deal accidentally HILARIOUS

‘There is corruption at the HIGHEST level’: Registered Dem and poll watcher shares video with disturbing information about ballot counting in Philly

YIKES, claws OUT! AOC goes after ‘woman who lost her election’ Claire McCaskill who admits Democrats ‘left voters behind’