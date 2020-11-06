We’re not saying Biden has China’s endorsement BUT this kinda sorta looks like he has their endorsement.

And gosh, it seems like China-affiliated media really had a problem with ‘lowlife’ Trump.

I believe I won’t tweet nearly as much as in the past two years starting Jan 20 because I don’t have to reply to Trump and Pompeo’s daily slander on China. I don’t expect Biden and his future Secretary of State (whoever he/she is) to be that type of lowlife. — Chen Weihua （陈卫华） (@chenweihua) November 6, 2020

How dare Trump hold China accountable?

What a lowlife.

*all the eye rolls*

Well Biden has the Chinese Communist Party’s endorsement. This will tweet will certainly be useful in GOP ads next cycle https://t.co/a7BNAqGXxM — John Noonan (@noonanjo) November 6, 2020

Oh yeah.

The big guy — RCArmstrong (@ssp2s) November 6, 2020

They know they have already bought BIDEN. — David (@skinnermann41) November 6, 2020

We didn’t say it.

We didn’t write it.

We included the tweet.

But we didn’t write or say it.

Heh.

Well, at least we know that a Biden administration has the full support and endorsement of the Chinese Communist Party. Was worried there for a moment. — Baseball is almost back (@LastWordWilliam) November 6, 2020

Right?!

Shew!

Rest assured, there will be plenty of people left to tell the world about China's abuse of Uighurs, Falun Gong practitioners, Hong Kong, the abuses of its neighbors, violations of international norms, and otherwise plain old bad behavior. — Garren Shipley (@GarrenShipley) November 6, 2020

Yup.

Don’t forget 10 for the big guy — Travis (@TWines4congress) November 6, 2020

Don’t forget!

***

