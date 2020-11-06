We’re not saying Biden has China’s endorsement BUT this kinda sorta looks like he has their endorsement.

And gosh, it seems like China-affiliated media really had a problem with ‘lowlife’ Trump.

How dare Trump hold China accountable?

What a lowlife.

*all the eye rolls*

Oh yeah.

