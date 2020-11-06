Now that’s KARMA! Expert™ Tom Nichols can’t figure out why the same Democrats he’s pandered to for years are so awful and LOL
Tom Nichols suddenly complaining about Democrats.
Gosh, it must mean he conveniently thinks Biden has won and he can start pretending to be ‘one of us’ again.
Pretty sure people on the Right who have watched Tom pander to and empower the worst of the worst on the Left for the past four years because ‘orange man bad’ aren’t quite ready to take him seriously when it comes to politics though.
Me: It would obliterate a lot of Republican objections and have a serious effect on the GOP base if George W. Bush repudiated Trump’s statement right now.
Twitter liberals: I want to argue with you now about Bush
Honest to God, how are so many Democrats so bad at politics.
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 6, 2020
They’re your people now, Tom.
Have fun with that.
Take a bow, man.
You supported their leader and a wholly owned subsidiary of China.https://t.co/VomsFqd2Si
— BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) November 6, 2020
They don’t understand that they aren’t dealing with the same country club republicans from previous elections, it doesn’t work that way anymore
— 6doc (@6doctorb) November 6, 2020
Pretty sure the Left has NO idea what they’re dealing with now but hey if pretending that this will all be water under the bridge helps them sleep better at night, whatevs.
Seriously. Just ignore them. The vast majority of us (Dems) have more common sense and would LOVE to see such a thing.
— Antone Johnson 😷 (@antonejohnson) November 6, 2020
Suuuure.
Tell us another one.
***
