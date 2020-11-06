Now that’s KARMA! Expert™ Tom Nichols can’t figure out why the same Democrats he’s pandered to for years are so awful and LOL

Posted at 10:45 am on November 06, 2020 by Sam Janney

Tom Nichols suddenly complaining about Democrats.

Gosh, it must mean he conveniently thinks Biden has won and he can start pretending to be ‘one of us’ again.

Pretty sure people on the Right who have watched Tom pander to and empower the worst of the worst on the Left for the past four years because ‘orange man bad’ aren’t quite ready to take him seriously when it comes to politics though.

They’re your people now, Tom.

Have fun with that.

Pretty sure the Left has NO idea what they’re dealing with now but hey if pretending that this will all be water under the bridge helps them sleep better at night, whatevs.

Suuuure.

Tell us another one.

