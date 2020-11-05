Ruh-roh, AOC mad.

Again.

Why do we listen to people who lost elections as if they are experts in winning elections? McCaskill tried her approach. She ran as a caravan-hysteria Dem& lost while grassroots organizers won progressive measures in MO. Her language here shows how she took her base for granted. https://t.co/ZnTXI59MW9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 5, 2020

You’ve won 2 races in a district where a lamppost with a (D) next to it’s name could win. Your smack talk is like you’re a kid who just won her intramural basketball league and says Charles Barkley isn’t good because he never won a championship like you did. — Mike Daitch (@mikedaitch) November 5, 2020

A glass of water with a D by it could win her district. Hey, we didn’t come up with that, Nancy Pelosi did.

You should run in Missouri and show her how it's done. — TehHammer (@SteelSmack) November 5, 2020

Yeah, she’d do great in Missouri.

HA HA HA HA HA

pic.twitter.com/2gwsWdxnhQ — Relax, I didn't vote for the guy you hate (@jtLOL) November 5, 2020

Because your party lost seats in the House, Muffin. — Crapplefratz – The Hipster Wookie (@Crapplefratz) November 5, 2020

They all seem pretty cranky considering Joe Biden is still actually in the presidential election. Granted, it’s only because we’re seeing a ton of shady AF stuff but still … probably stems from the fact that Democrats as a whole did really really really poorly on Tuesday. Which makes the Biden ‘lead’ seem even shadier.

wHy dO wE lIsTen tO pEoPle wHo lOsT pic.twitter.com/65G1BLDBMQ — The Dank Knight 🎃🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 5, 2020

Yeah, stop listening to losers.

I've lived in your district in NYC and now in Missouri and you clearly know as little about MO as you do about your constitutuents whose jobs you destroyed in chasing off Amazon. Missouri was going red tide and McCaskill would have lost no matter who her opponent was. — Austin Petersen (@AP4Liberty) November 5, 2020

She has a valid point. It's worth listening to her so we avoid the same mistakes that essentially took her out of her seat. — 1461 Days of Mr Tiny Hands (@1461TinyDays) November 5, 2020

But socialism! Green New Deal! Something something.

EL OH EL.

This editor is officially fried.

***

