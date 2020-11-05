We can neither confirm nor deny the information shared in this video but we thought it was worth sharing, considering he’s correct about the various tweets from leadership in Pennsylvania and the questions and concerns coming out of the state. He says his name is Brian McCaffrey (spell?), he’s a registered Democrat and he’s overseeing the ballot counters in Philly.

Take a look:

This is disconcerting, yes? We love how the Dems are like “show us proof that anything’s being done wrong” and then you can’t because they won’t let you get close enough for proof

Again, this could be some guy just babbling into his phone to gain some sort of Twitter notoriety or fame but if this is in any way true?

Yikes.

As Biden himself said, bad things happen in Philly.

***

