Jimmy Kimmel is very upset with Americans for having such a close election. Guess he just assumed all of us little pions would ultimately believe in and support the same things he does.

From WaPo:

Kimmel: “I’m very happy and relieved that it looks like we’re finally sending this monster back to Mar-a-Lago. But I’m also shocked that it was this close. I mean, we reunited the cast of every movie and TV show ever made to win this election. It is unimaginable to me that close to half of American voters saw what this man has done to this country over the last four years [reads long list that includes ‘he dismantled the pandemic response team’ and ‘he called neo-Nazis ‘very fine people’] and almost half of us are apparently okay with that. Half of us want to keep it going for four more years. … What more did Trump have to do to show us that he’s insane and not fit to lead this country? I feel like I overestimated the American people. And I underestimated the Village People.”

And hey, they did all of these entertaining things to get rid of the bad orange man, how could it be that Americans didn’t just follow right along?

This is why so many people have stopped watching these shows, right here.

Byron York had this to say:

Jimmy Kimmel is very disappointed in you.https://t.co/cqr16odw1p — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 5, 2020

Raise your hand if you don’t give two s**ts what Jimmy Kimmel thinks of you.

Kimmel’s comment sums up exactly what they think: They are our superiors. — johnny credulous boomer rube (@johnnycy89) November 5, 2020

I should add that I'm disappointed in the American people too. It should have been a red tsunami. Too many listen to people like Jimmy Kimmel. — Dan Phillips (@BibChr) November 5, 2020

So we're even… — 1974Williams3 (@1974Williams3) November 5, 2020

I’m crushed 🙄 — Kathy Charczuk 🇺🇸 (@mrsbigdave) November 5, 2020

Cut to more Girls Jumping On Trampolines — Mischievous Mitchell (@Mit1Mitchell) November 5, 2020

Jimmy who??😀😀 — carolyn pikula (@cspik) November 5, 2020

