We’re seeing a lot of people who didn’t vote for Trump in 2016 saying they are definitely voting for him in 2020. To that point, we’re not seeing many if any who voted for him in 2016 saying they’re not this time around.

Interesting, right?

Reagan Battalion was good enough to start a thread for these very people to talk about why they have decided to support Trump’s re-election and honestly, this should be enough to scare the crap out of any Democrat.

And The Lincoln Project … same difference.

If you did not vote Trump in 2016, and are voting Trump today, we want to hear why. Please reply below: — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 3, 2020

The responses are all pretty fantastic:

I didn’t vote for him then but I did now. I agree with most of his policies and have come to see how corrupt the left is. I won’t vote for a party that supports abolishing bail, defunding the police, abortion up until birth or getting rid of prisons so more criminals walk free. — M (@missblondiekins) November 3, 2020

I didn’t vote for Trump or Hil in 2016 because I didn’t trust either of them to do anything for the American people. Thought they’d both sell us down the river for their own power or greed. This yr I voted Trump because his policies are more conservative than I thought they’d be — Laurel (@LSzar88) November 3, 2020

I was nervous about Trump, he seemed like a loose cannon in 2016. I didn't feel like he could be trusted with the highest office in the land. I did not vote for Hillary either as I know she is evil to her core. I proudly voted for Trump yesterday! Lets #KeepAmericaGreat2020 — Jenna Noel (@JennaJ) November 3, 2020

I didn’t believe that he would do what he said he would do. I didn’t trust him. It wasn’t long after that I realized this guy is the real deal. I proudly voted for him this time. — Danielle 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@daniellemerrim1) November 3, 2020

He was pompous, arrogant, and an unknown in 2016. In 2020 he's still pompous and arrogant but we know what we have. Joe Biden is irrelevant. — Tweeter and the Monkey Man (@Naples5581) November 3, 2020

1. Artemis Program

2. Peace Treaties in the ME

3. Media.

4. Judges — J E Double F (@StonerBrewingCo) November 3, 2020

Judges have been YUGE.

Easy… results. I decided to give Trump until the mid-terms. Although those didn’t turn out well, I don’t deem that as Trump’s fault. The results he got on any number of fronts were spectacular. I wouldn’t want to go back on any of that. — WitCoHE (@E__Strobel) November 3, 2020

Two reasons: 1) He did much better than I expected 2) @TheDemocrats I voted 3rd party last time and the Democrats can blame themselves for me, and many others, voting for @realDonaldTrump — Black And White (@BlackNWhite365) November 3, 2020

I was NT in 2016. Trump even blocked me in 2013. Voted 3rd party. I was still bitter until the judge nominees came in, and he didn’t buckle to the DNC. When the riots started & dnc kneeling, and then Biden’s 401k plan, that did it. I was Done. Full support for Trump now — Matt Dawson (@SaintRPh) November 3, 2020

The left has shown me over the years how far down the rabbit hole they’ve gone. They’re irredeemable. -Lower taxes

-pro life policies

-alliance to Israel Just my short list. — Laura #BumpstockBarbie (@LauraWhitt32) November 3, 2020

We didn't know Trump then… we thought he was a pro-abortion NY Liberal. Boy were we wrong. Trump has delivered on so many levels from conservative justices to tax cuts to defending the rights of the unborn to defending the 1st, 2nd amendments to exposing the MSM. #Trump2020 — AZchilly (@AZchilly) November 3, 2020

I wanted Ted Cruz, didn't think Trump would deliver on conservative policy, and didn't like his demeanor. Now… voted for him with pride. The left has lost their minds and Trump has delivered on promises and then some. The peace deals… The peace deals! — WhosHidenBiden (@Brksaj1) November 3, 2020

The media.

The riots.

The elitism.

The intolerance. And most of all, being told I am a sellout to my *race*, by the people who claim to want to unify the country. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) November 3, 2020

The media.

If and when Trump wins again he really needs to send Acosta a ‘thank you’ card.

I remember thinking Hillary had it for real. I wasn't registered in 2016, and completely bought the idea that "the race was over" in her favor, although I dislike her very much. The news made it clear the she'd win. And then boom! Surprise! And red pilled me ever since. — Beatriz, the Farisa 🌞💘🌛 (@farisa2020) November 3, 2020

Voted for Cruz. I didn't believe he was going to be conservative at all. — Jeff (@ChaOsR3igns) November 3, 2020

Brett Kavanaugh. — Ty (@Ty_Atty) November 3, 2020

A to the MEN!

Democrat riots, BLM/Antifa insanity, 3 SCOTUS Judges, no new wars, pro-life, Dem plan to take away 401K, Dem plan to turn US into one party Communist state with President for Life Kamala Harris. . . — Reginald P. Grant (@ReginaldPGrant) November 3, 2020

I didn’t think he was a conservative. He proved to be the most conservative president since Reagan for me. Also, the democrats lost their ever-loving minds with Russia and Kavanaugh. He broke them and the media. — jsparker3 (@jsparker31) November 3, 2020

In 2016, I thought he was a crony capitalist Businessmen who would likely be a huge squish, and not much better than Hillary Clinton. In 2020, I see his record and know he's a million times better than Biden. — Ya FriendlyNeighborhood Crazee™🤔 Padoru (@Crazizzle) November 3, 2020

These replies have made my day!! — Janet Heard 🇺🇸 (@janetbatts) November 3, 2020

Ours too!

Never Trump … not so ‘never’ now.

