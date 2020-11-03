You’d think by now the media would have figured out that people just don’t buy it when they use nameless, faceless sources to push a story. Especially about a state that many believe the election hinges on DURING the actual vote.

Did they really think anyone other than Biden supporters would take these claims seriously?

C’mon man!

A person.

We have no idea who they are or if they actually do have direct knowledge of the Trump campaign but you know, this is a big story or something.

Media is gonna media.

Trending

We know.

But this is ri-damn-diculous.

The media need to keep this close.

They need to keep people watching and waiting.

Keep all of that in mind.

***

Related:

YIKES –> Election workers claim voting machines DOWN in Scranton, PA, say they will scan ballots ‘later’ (watch)

Shady AF! Democratic committeewoman in N. Philly wearing a Biden mask blocks certified GOP poll watchers (watch)

‘PROUDLY voting Trump this year’: Reagan Battalion’s thread of 2016 #NeverTrump voters who are voting Trump NOW should terrify Democrats

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionBidenKen DilanianmediaPennsylvaniaPeter AlexanderTrump