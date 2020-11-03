So there HAS been an election like this one … who knew?

Because to this editor, it has felt like a complete circus on top of a sh*t show on top of the busiest Black Friday EVER.

Insanity.

But if this is the case, and history does repeat itself, we’re looking at a Trump win.

Take a look:

Not sure that we agree with the idea that Trump winning would be a big presidential upset but keep going:

Trump isn’t all that unpopular …

Vague and bland – sounds like Biden.

This also sounds familiar.

Trending

Biden’s whole campaign is literally, ‘Orange Man Bad.’

Sounds even more familiar.

Wow.

Trump and his voters maybe?

HA!

What he said.

And no, no we will NOT be changing our name to ‘Matty.’ Sorry, bro.

***

Related:

Show us on the map where the founders HURT you: Vox tries explaining how the Electoral College works and … yeah no

Yup, she went THERE! Bethany Mandel OWNS smug blue-check bragging about her ‘grad degree in poli-sci’ in 1 perfect tweet

CRIPES, eat a Snickers! Sally Kohn already screeching in CAPS about the ‘racist’ Electoral College does NOT bode well for Dems

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionBidenDeweyMatt DawsonTrumanTrump