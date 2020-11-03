Remember when Sally Kohn tweeted that she thought if Hillary lost her supporters would just be sad but if Trump lost his supporters would be angry?

Yeah, she was really wrong in 2016.

And she’s really wrong again in 2020.

This time about the Electoral College:

Whatever the outcome tomorrow, THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE IS A HORRIBLE, RACIST, REGRESSIVE MECHANISM OF REPRESSING DEMOCRACY. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) November 2, 2020

Silly Sally.

Making sure every state has a say in our President is horrible, racist, and regressive? She’s not tweeting like someone who is overly confident in her candidate’s chances.

How to Be A Progressive 101. pic.twitter.com/aaUxyjh6VA — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) November 2, 2020

Drool.

Thump chest.

Yell out stupid talking points.

Yup, that about sums them up.

Thank God that the Founders made America a Constitutional Republic, and not a Democracy. We don't have mob rule. — Elisabeth (@grizzlymamabear) November 3, 2020

Oh, Silly, you're so wrong and dramatic!

The Electoral College protects us all from the tyrrany of the majority…or are you against minorities having a voice now? — Greg Cougar NeverBiden (@NonLiberalPAer) November 3, 2020

Sally cares about protecting the minority, as long as the minority agrees with her.

And yet we have a Constitutional REPUBLIC!!!! For someone with a check mark you should know this and stop sending out false tweets about what kind of government we have! — Kaytie (@kmhlpn) November 3, 2020

Eat a Snickers, Sally. — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) November 3, 2020

Eat two.

Ya. That's why people talk about Sally and how intelligent she was to make America the greatest nation on Earth. Those founding fathers knew nothing. They couldn't form a country if their lives depended on it. Oh wait……don't be a Sally. — craig beckstrom (@craigbeckstrom) November 3, 2020

Screaming it does not make it any more true. #SillySally — Just June (@MissJitter) November 3, 2020

No.

No.

No.

And no. It is none of these things. But if you want to get rid of horrible, racist regressive mechanisms of repressing democracy, you might want to start with the unelected judiciary. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) November 2, 2020

What he said.

And term limits.

You’re welcome.

***

