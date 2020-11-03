Remember when Sally Kohn tweeted that she thought if Hillary lost her supporters would just be sad but if Trump lost his supporters would be angry?

Yeah, she was really wrong in 2016.

And she’s really wrong again in 2020.

This time about the Electoral College:

Silly Sally.

Making sure every state has a say in our President is horrible, racist, and regressive? She’s not tweeting like someone who is overly confident in her candidate’s chances.

Drool.

Thump chest.

Yell out stupid talking points.

Yup, that about sums them up.

Sally cares about protecting the minority, as long as the minority agrees with her.

Eat two.

What he said.

And term limits.

You’re welcome.

***

