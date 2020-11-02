Pennsylvania looks to be a big player in the 2020 election.

Just like in 2016, when Trump won the state and went on to win the election.

The election nobody thought he’d win? You remember?

Welp, sounds like there is a hidden group of supporters in the state:

Allegheny County councilman in Pennsylvania: 'I'm an elected official. I have had at least a dozen Democratic elected officials tell me that they are voting for Trump… but as Democratic elected officials they can't come out and say it.' https://t.co/i4AH2zqS7q — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 2, 2020

From the Washington Examiner:

A man who came to President Trump’s giant rally at a local airport Saturday night said he knew someone who planned to vote for Trump but felt too intimidated to say so publicly. I asked who it was. It was his mother, he answered, but she would kill him if she found out that he told anyone. “There are a lot of people who are too afraid to put up a sign [for Trump],” he said, explaining that his neighborhood, more than an hour away, was mixed between Trump and Biden voters, and black and white voters. During the protests that followed the death of George Floyd, he said, “I pulled the Trump magnet off my Jeep. Everybody took their signs down. People don’t want to be a target.” Which is one of the main reasons we just don’t buy into the polls. Forget how off they were in 2016, the Left has made it very clear they will try and destroy any and all Trump supporters. People truly do fear retribution for their opinions which is so sad and absolutely disgusting, especially that it’s happening in America.

They know Biden will destroy their state’s economy.

yes, but .@JoshShapiroPA has already determined the outcome per his tweet earlier. So, the fix is in and they must cheat to win. They know it and they cant hide their true colors. .@GOP are you going to allow this & allow .@GovAbbott in TX to let cheating happen there? — oracle of liberty (@oracleofliberty) November 2, 2020

Honestly, Shapiro’s tweet did nothing but hurt his efforts to interfere with the election.

Biden is bringing Lada Gaga to Pittsburgh tonight. Sad! — Left Wing Lunacy (@HomeySanders) November 2, 2020

That’ll totally turn the tide there in PA.

Yup.

Heh.

The Left of course doesn’t believe it … probably because they know if this is in ANY way true, Biden is really done:

Everyone knows the Washington Examiner is like OANN, Fox, Breitbart, The hill…all #NaziRags…but worth a good laugh😄 — jackwagons✍ (@FingBullShiT) November 2, 2020

Always attacking the messenger.

Oddly enough, Byron has not really been overly pro-Trump and is fairly well-balanced and unbiased in his reporting, but whatever makes them feel better.

They better hope they’re right.

***

