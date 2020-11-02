So this was different from Oliver Stone.

(1/3) This crucial story from @thefloutist 1st reported in 2017 – in it lies the foundation for #Russiagate narrative. It’s clear the Democratic #MSM continue to promote false narrative. This is the primary reason @ggreenwald resigned from @TheIntercept. https://t.co/SKCZVUq9Rj — Oliver Stone (@TheOliverStone) November 1, 2020

(2/3) @ggreenwald & I don’t support the #Republicans, but we’re sick and tired of the irrational #censorship going on in America. This sordid affair is groundbreaking. Never before has there been this kind of 4-year marriage of #DemocraticParty to the intelligence agencies. — Oliver Stone (@TheOliverStone) November 1, 2020

They don’t support Republicans but they’re sick and tired of the irrational censorship from Democrats?

Hate to break it to them, but the Democratic Party of today is in no WAY close to the Democratic Party of even four years ago. Their desperation to stop Trump, to take back control of this country, and to somehow punish any American for daring to disagree with them has taken over any sort of rational platform they may have once had.

And even Oliver Stone can see it.

(3/3) Glad to be back in #USA in this crazy energy at this crazy moment when the world seems to be topsy turvy but really isn’t. We live in exciting times, & Tuesday, Election Day, will be one of those times. Here we go! Another spin of the wheel. We’re all gamblers in this life. — Oliver Stone (@TheOliverStone) November 1, 2020

He’s not wrong.

Maybe you should consider no longer supporting democrats. You see what’s happening and they have forgotten all about classic liberal ideals. Censorship and cancel culture. That’s today’s democrats. — Velvet, Queen Mansplainer (@TMIWITW) November 2, 2020

The fact that the intelligence community and State Department have been undermining the President to promote their own agenda should disturb people on the left as much as the right. Why do they think Obama was droning people and getting into conflicts in Libya and Syria? — Question Assumptions (@QA_NJ) November 2, 2020

#WalkAway Oliver. Democrats are entirely responsible for this creepy attack on free speech. All this effort to stop the most productive GOP POTUS in modern history. — CWR (@carriealmom) November 1, 2020

Amen brother, I can't believe you said this! — jackie trove (@jackie_trove) November 1, 2020

We were sorta shocked too.

This is how I feel too…what makes Trump so dangerous, is not Trump, but the hatred towards him, the desire to see him fail even as the country falls… — Will James (@billybluejames) November 1, 2020

Democrats have proven they will burn it all down as long as it means Trump fails.

That’s what makes THEM dangerous.

***

