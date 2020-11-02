So this was different from Oliver Stone.

They don’t support Republicans but they’re sick and tired of the irrational censorship from Democrats?

Hate to break it to them, but the Democratic Party of today is in no WAY close to the Democratic Party of even four years ago. Their desperation to stop Trump, to take back control of this country, and to somehow punish any American for daring to disagree with them has taken over any sort of rational platform they may have once had.

And even Oliver Stone can see it.

He’s not wrong.

We were sorta shocked too.

Democrats have proven they will burn it all down as long as it means Trump fails.

That’s what makes THEM dangerous.

