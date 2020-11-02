No big thing.

Just the Attorney General of Pennsylvania basically admitting he will interfere in the election and try to keep Trump from winning the state. If that doesn’t scream election interference this editor isn’t sure what does.

And to do it on Twitter?

Really?

Dude.

If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose. That’s why he’s working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible from this process. For the record, he’s 0-6 against us in court. We’ve protected voting rights. Now, ignore the noise—vote!https://t.co/mN8t6TDud7 — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) October 31, 2020

Because that’s not shady or anything, Shapiro.

Dan Bongino brought down the hammer.

Why is the Attorney General of Pennsylvania openly INTERFERING in the election. This is unconscionable. He MUST recuse in any election litigation. No excuses. https://t.co/hEYanJHMya — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) November 2, 2020

Seriously. If there is ANY question about the legitimacy of the election this tweet right here is reason enough to investigate.

What a maroon.

And he’s also up for re-election. — 💜Jen 🖤 (@JenCJ4Ever) November 2, 2020

Good to know.

This is true especially if you count the dead who vote, those who vote more than once, those who vote late, and those who are illegal. — writer in fly-over country (@ten_gaol) November 2, 2020

He’s not mature enough to know someone in his position shouldn’t display their political affiliation. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Howie Carbaugh (@carbaugh_howie) November 2, 2020

Mature enough.

Smart enough.

Somethin’.

Heh.

What a hot mess of stupid that tweet is.

He was probably just "hacked"…. — Jayron (@jaymcinnis) November 2, 2020

Right?

Damn intern!

***

