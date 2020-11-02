Somehow we’re not surprised Biden has this voting group all wrapped up. LOL.

Who else is going to support further lockdowns, a national mask mandate, and speaking to the manager about anyone who disagrees politically with her?

Karen.

That is too funny.

And of course, no offense to those Karens out there who haven’t totally lost their minds.

Trending

Literally the most 2020 thing EVER.

Outside of murder hornets.

Yup.

Truth.

Ummm … who wants to tell her?

We know, have Karen do it!

***

Related:

‘They can’t come out and SAY IT.’ Byron York’s truth-bomb about PA DEMOCRATS and Trump is seriously BAD for Joe Biden

‘He MUST recuse! NO excuses’! Dan Bongino drops the HAMMER on PA AG Josh Shapiro for BLATANTLY interfering in the election

‘Biden is a corpse with hair plugs’, ‘Witch-hunting SCUM’: Anti-Trumper Matt Taibbi spits straight FIRE about Biden and Dems and DAAAMN

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionJoe BidenKarenTrump