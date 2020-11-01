Alyssa Milano wanted Twitter to show her what Democracy looks like.
We hope someone sent her a picture of North Korea … ahem.
Settle down, we’re just kidding.
Sorta.
SHOW ME WHAT DEMOCRACY LOOKS LIKE!
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 1, 2020
Oh wait, she LIMITED the people who can respond to her tweet to only those people SHE follows.
Who wants to tell her that’s NOT what a Democracy looks like?
Limiting your replies is not what democracy looks like. pic.twitter.com/6hx6p9T68X
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) November 1, 2020
Thanks, Caleb.
Heh.
I think she confused Fascism and Democracy. It's a common mistake with the left.
— RobHoffman83 (@robh279) November 1, 2020
I'm sure Alyssa Milano got up on the wrong side of the bed today. I thought she was done with two consecutive gaffes about RBG. What's next?
— Gerwyn (@gerwynromeo) November 1, 2020
Oh yeah, about that:
Well, you tried. pic.twitter.com/D6m9JEEgUG
— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) November 1, 2020
You’d think she would know the initials of her hero, right?
Or how to spell her last name?
OMG she did delete two!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂
— Velvet, Queen Mansplainer (@TMIWITW) November 1, 2020
Hrm.
BUT SHE’S HER HERO
— JRH (@JHolmsted) November 1, 2020
— 👻Spooky GrandPa 3.2 💀 (@AustinStKloud) November 1, 2020
— Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) November 1, 2020
Not a great night for Justice Milano.
Bless her heart
— franksterm1 (@franksterm1) November 1, 2020
Yeah.
Something like that.
***
