Play silly identity politics games, win silly prizes, Democrats.

For far too long, Democrats have taken minority, women, and gay voters for granted. They just assume that these three groups for whatever reason ‘belong’ to them, and Trump being Trump, has shown that this is not the case.

At all.

In 2016, women came around for Trump and it looks like in 2020 minority voters and the gay community could well deliver him a win.

From Richard Grenell:

Support for @realDonaldTrump from the gay community is unprecedented for any Republican in history. We will see huge numbers – more than 33% support. The gay left is in total panic. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 1, 2020

Ruh-roh, Biden. Losing those stand-by demographics ain’t good.

Not. At. All.

Tell them not to be afraid. Tell them we love them ❤️ United we stand — Save America (@WinnaWinna2016) November 1, 2020

This is true! pic.twitter.com/Wn0jIHOTw2 — Nick Searcy, BELOVED INT'L FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) November 1, 2020

This is excellent news. — Jason B. Whitman (@JasonBWhitman) November 1, 2020

I so hope that you are the 1st choice for FBI Director. — Paul Sauss (@The_Saussman) November 1, 2020

I believe that without the phony left/right division in this country/world we could be so great. I think 99% of people just want to be accepted and left to their beliefs without judgment or persecution on earth. If we did this & joined forces we’d end hunger, wars, God knows! — He Sent Me (@JoeGiannacco) November 1, 2020

A to the men.

But if Democrats can’t put us all in a bunch of convenient buckets and label us they don’t know how to pander for votes.

You are the future of the gay community in the US — D2 (@D2_Conservative) November 1, 2020

Honestly Rick? 33% of the Gay community is for Trump, is that real? Great News! — cmphillips (@cpmphillips45) November 1, 2020

YUGE news.

