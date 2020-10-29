Remember the time that rodeo clown lost his job because he wore an Obama mask? People up in arms and freaking out over the mask.

But you know, something like this is totally ok.

Damn my bad didn’t see you there sir😳🤣 pic.twitter.com/bYb7ZNgTOD — Andrew Poggio (@andrewpoggio) October 26, 2020

Can you IMAGINE the fit social media would have thrown if some Right-leaning truck driver placed a bloodied, dead Obama on the front of their vehicle? OMG the screeches of racism this and the Klan that would have been off the CHARTS, and of course they’d find them and try to completely destroy their lives.

Since it’s Trump though? The tweet is still on Twitter with over 36k likes …

And of course, Queen Ghoul herself Kathy Griffin applauded the image:

Well done. 👏👏👏 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 28, 2020

We can’t help but think of the pictures of Kathy in the media, bawling and apologizing for her gross stung. How CNN canned her for it.

But we suppose once a disgusting ghoul, always a disgusting ghoul.

@kathygriffin walked so you could run, or should I say drive 💀 https://t.co/Ab66Nf7iII — Captain Planet 🌎 #BLM 🖤 (@JeremiahBaker_) October 28, 2020

These people.

Awww shucks. Just doin my job. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 28, 2020

She’s just so pathetic.

We get it, this is really the only way anyone pays any attention to her anymore but c’mon.

I see Kathy Griffin fell off the Trump gore porn wagon. pic.twitter.com/dsKeVbQUkJ — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 29, 2020

She cried SO HARD.

So hard.

Mouth breather… — ShellsDay (@Shellsandbells8) October 29, 2020

Aren’t they all?

All these people have is raw unfiltered hatred. — Adam 🐉 (@darknight307) October 29, 2020

It’s all they’ve ever had.

The Right thinks the Left are just people with bad ideas.

The Left hates the Right and thinks they are bad people.

And this sums it up.

***

