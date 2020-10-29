Careful, AOC doesn’t like it when people point out what a huge hypocrite she is.

She still doesn’t get what a horrible example she’s setting when she claims to care about the poor while complaining about the wealthy and privileged, then does a photoshoot where she’s wearing a $14k dollar outfit. Not to mention it’s like she’s running for fame and notoriety, not her constituents.

Laura Ingraham called her out:

AOC appears in Vanity Fair in outfits worth $14,000 to curse out Trump | Fox News https://t.co/6UlLQs9uCp — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) October 29, 2020

And of course AOC just couldn’t deal.

💯% worth it, would do again https://t.co/0crlR7eXWT — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 29, 2020

(& I don’t know if you’ve been in a photoshoot Laura, but you don’t keep the clothes.) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 29, 2020

The whole “she wore clothes in a magazine, let’s pretend they’re hers” gimmick is the classic Republican strategy of “let’s willfully act stupid, and if the public doesn’t take our performative stupidity seriously then we’ll claim bias.” GOP, get yourselves together. It’s sad. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 29, 2020

What’s sad is how easy AOC is to trigger every single time.

Pretty sure it’s not the GOP that needs to get itself together.

Republicans are Very Mad (again) about my appearance. This time they’re mad that I look good in borrowed clothes (again). Listen, if Republicans want pointers on looking your best, I’m happy to share. Tip #1: Drink water and don’t be racist — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 29, 2020

She’s just ridiculous.

Please note, this editor did not call her a t-w-a-t although it was close.

Creating drama in your head again, but really… pic.twitter.com/aTcXOGi7vd — Scottergate (@Scottergate) October 29, 2020

No one's angry. They're just pointing out that you're an incredible hypocrite. — Jeffrey Collins (@Collinstaxacct) October 29, 2020

Always a victim of your own existence — jsparker3 (@jsparker31) October 29, 2020

You’re kinda hot, but fully brainless. — GatorBates (@gator_bates) October 29, 2020

Heh.

Wow this really got under your skin!! We love it! — 👉Walter🎯👇 (@ImAlwaysRight_) October 29, 2020

Of course you would, AOC. You’re more interested in selling yourself than helping Americans. You fit in perfectly in the Democratic Party. 👎 — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) October 29, 2020

That's like putting a Maserati shell over a Yugo. — Your Slogan Doesn’t Matter (@DRPerspectives) October 29, 2020

Ouch.

***

