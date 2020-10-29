Careful, AOC doesn’t like it when people point out what a huge hypocrite she is.

She still doesn’t get what a horrible example she’s setting when she claims to care about the poor while complaining about the wealthy and privileged, then does a photoshoot where she’s wearing a $14k dollar outfit. Not to mention it’s like she’s running for fame and notoriety, not her constituents.

Laura Ingraham called her out:

And of course AOC just couldn’t deal.

What’s sad is how easy AOC is to trigger every single time.

Pretty sure it’s not the GOP that needs to get itself together.

She’s just ridiculous.

Please note, this editor did not call her a t-w-a-t although it was close.

Heh.

Ouch.

***

