Could be the best Trump ad EVER … and it’s not even an ad!

Watch:

We totally see why Trump shared this.

‘Everything the man say he’s gonna do, he did.’

And dude is beyond happy … that’s something you see with Trump supporters. Biden supporters always look like they just smelled a fart.

Barry is well informed. 🇺🇸

Says Trump will win and . . . pic.twitter.com/ZcC3OS6TZg — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) October 29, 2020

God bless you brother — Dru C Svendgard (@DSvendgard) October 29, 2020

This guy lays out the case for re-electing Trump better than almost anyone….

pic.twitter.com/888vnFYKKk — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) October 28, 2020

Ain’t that the truth.

***

