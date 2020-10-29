It’s like Jim Acosta doesn’t know he’s Jim Acosta.

Maybe if he didn’t act like a total doorknob 99% of the time?

And c’mon, let’s not pretend CNN didn’t start this fight … a fight it seems Trump’s supporters are more than happy to finish.

We don’t know what to tell Jim … CNN DOES suck.

What, did he really think this would go over well on Twitter?

What he said.

Sorry.

Not sorry.

***

