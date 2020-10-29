It’s like Jim Acosta doesn’t know he’s Jim Acosta.

Maybe if he didn’t act like a total doorknob 99% of the time?

And c’mon, let’s not pretend CNN didn’t start this fight … a fight it seems Trump’s supporters are more than happy to finish.

This happens at just about every Trump rally. I’ve covered five presidential campaigns… long enough to know this isn’t normal. Sometimes I’ll scan the crowd, not for the folks who are chanting but for the people who look back at me silently, letting me know they know it’s wrong pic.twitter.com/1U2nPi5PQR — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 29, 2020

We don’t know what to tell Jim … CNN DOES suck.

What, did he really think this would go over well on Twitter?

That’s what happens when you show up as a representative of the Biden campaign. Don’t be a partisan hack and this wouldn’t happen. — AmErican Your Supervisor – Yes you! (@Flipper628) October 29, 2020

You got fans huh…? 🤣 — Brian Ross (@brewmeone) October 29, 2020

Sure it's rude but it's not wrong to criticize CNN, FOX, MSNBC, or any other news organization. You guys deserve a bit of instant feedback after the decades of blatant bias. — Regs (@r3gulations) October 29, 2020

Oh honey, nobody thinks it’s wrong. They all know you suck and your ratings prove it. pic.twitter.com/008wrC5ptS — Sweater Yams (@Sweater_Yams_) October 29, 2020

Dear diary: I'm the biggest sissy in the room. — Keith🎃🎃🎃Burton (@bbeekk321) October 29, 2020

Yeah, it's not like the in the last 20 years the internet and camera phones had anything to do with the way people perceive the media and it's inherent bias. — From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) October 29, 2020

But… CNN does SUCK. — Chris Hennessey 🇺🇸 (@irishsoxfan34) October 29, 2020

What he said.

Sorry.

Not sorry.

***

