We really really really REALLY hope Trump played a small part in picking the name of the network and password made available to the press attending his Wisconsin rally because this would be the most epic, legend of all trollings maybe EVER:

#WhoBuiltTheCagesJoe? That was the WiFi password the PRESS had to use at President Trump's rally last night in Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/N1Xdv5Hako — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) October 26, 2020

How hard do you think Trump laughed at this? His staff? Conservative-leaning media in attendance?

Probably at least as hard as we did seeing it and then writing about it.

Haha that’s so fun🤩😂….that must’ve gotten their panties in a bunch when they typed that in😜 pic.twitter.com/x0FIp08gsP — Sandi (@Longtails53) October 26, 2020

You know they didn’t grumbled and mumbled among themselves as they entered the password.

That is what makes this so glorious.

*snickers*

That. ^

LEGEND — Pokey (@pokey_84) October 26, 2020

Seriously.

We can’t think of any elected official who is better at tormenting their enemies … sorry, we meant to say the media.

***

