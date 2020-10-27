To be fully transparent, watching this interview between Chris Cuomo and Tim Murtaugh made this editor soooooo uncomfortable. It’s not every day you see a CNN talking head completely fall apart on live television but here we are.

Guess Fredo doesn’t like anyone talking about the horrible job his brother did in New York or the fact that he himself was caught breaking quarantine.

Watch.

We are honestly embarrassed for Chris.

Tim was unshakeable.

Trending

Chris, not so much.

Not at all.

That’s pretty much CNN these days.

So mad!

***

Related:

‘WE have more power than YOU’! Rose McGowan just LEVELS Hillary Clinton for using her birthday wish to push Biden/Harris

‘Hate to spoil your thread but …’ Mollie Hemingway embarrasses LA Times editor for DRAMATIC thread on Trump’s ACB ‘staging’

That a THREAT?! AOC goes all sorts of stompy-foot, claims Republicans who ‘bullied’ Democrats by confirming ACB deserve a ‘response’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: chris cuomoCNNCOVIDmediaTim Murtough