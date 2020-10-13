You guys remember deray, right? The guy in the puffy blue jacket that looks like a life preserver?

Yeah, him.

Apparently, he doesn’t understand how black men can support Trump.

I’m still floored by the black men supporting Trump. I just don’t get it. — deray (@deray) October 13, 2020

He just doesn’t get it.

Luckily (or unluckily, depending on how you look at it), Rob Smith DOES get it.

And he was more than happy to drop it right on deray’s head:

It’s Alpha energy. You’ll never understand that. https://t.co/QGje371fBG — Rob Smith 🇺🇸 (@robsmithonline) October 13, 2020

Guess you could say Rob ‘educated’ deray.

And heh.

I must have Alpha energy… 😃because it makes perfect sense to me! ❤️🇺🇸 — Stacy Hamlet 😃👁👩🏻‍⚕️ (@happyeyedoc) October 13, 2020

It's going to take a while to explain why I support @realDonaldTrump. So bring some pizza and I will explain why we want him to #MAGA. #BlacksForTrump #BlackVoicesforTrump pic.twitter.com/xwVfiZPHgR — King Pizza 🍕✝️🍕 🇺🇸🍕📷🍕 (@md06john316) October 13, 2020

God bless Alpha Males! — SusieQ (@SusieQ1776) October 13, 2020

We definitely need more alpha males.

And they know the FACTS. — r and r 🇺🇸 (@ravenstatus) October 13, 2020

Psh, facts … Democrats don’t need facts.

They rely on a strict diet of feelings and drama.

Thank you very much.

***

