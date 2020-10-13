You guys remember deray, right? The guy in the puffy blue jacket that looks like a life preserver?

Yeah, him.

Apparently, he doesn’t understand how black men can support Trump.

He just doesn’t get it.

Luckily (or unluckily, depending on how you look at it), Rob Smith DOES get it.

And he was more than happy to drop it right on deray’s head:

Guess you could say Rob ‘educated’ deray.

And heh.

We definitely need more alpha males.

Psh, facts … Democrats don’t need facts.

They rely on a strict diet of feelings and drama.

Thank you very much.

***

