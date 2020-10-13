Y’all.

ACB, who is a constitutionalist, owns a gun.

LEGALLY OWNS A GUN.

OMG clutch all the pearls!

ACB owns a gun. — Debra J. Saunders (@debrajsaunders) October 13, 2020

We are shocked, shocked to hear that a conservative woman would own a gun.

*eye roll*

What a maroon.

Ben Shapiro’s response was a classic – he just needed one word.

And then a kick-as* gif.

Slay, Ben. Slay.

It is telling that for Left-leaning commentators, a female would-be justice having had an abortion would be a plus while a female would-be justice owning a gun would be a minus. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 13, 2020

Exactly.

They’d be perfectly fine if ACB had an abortion but since she owns a bun?

EEEEEEEEEVIL!

Her views are too RADICAL for her to sit on SCOTUS!

Eleventy!

She owns only one? Seems a little below the average to me. — Danny Short (@ShortDanny) October 13, 2020

Imagine watching all the chaos of this year and thinking owning a gun is a bad thing. — EZ (@easygoinggoer) October 13, 2020

I’ve never so many people attempt to keep a woman from getting a job but here we are — RaisinBrain (@RaisinBrainBeau) October 13, 2020

Democrats are gonna Democrat.

***

Related:

‘You’ll never understand that.’ Rob Smith straight-up DROPS deray who says he is ‘floored by black men supporting Trump’

Hot-dumpster of AWFUL: Alisyn Camerota’s lame attempt at shaming Trump for NOT cowering to COVID a reminder of why CNN sucks

What a DINGUS! AOC accusing Republicans of co-opting faith to advance bigotry and barbarism BACKFIRES spectacularly on Dems