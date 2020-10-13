Y’all.
ACB, who is a constitutionalist, owns a gun.
LEGALLY OWNS A GUN.
OMG clutch all the pearls!
ACB owns a gun.
— Debra J. Saunders (@debrajsaunders) October 13, 2020
We are shocked, shocked to hear that a conservative woman would own a gun.
*eye roll*
What a maroon.
Ben Shapiro’s response was a classic – he just needed one word.
Good. https://t.co/Ut1QJJNcvF
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 13, 2020
And then a kick-as* gif.
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 13, 2020
Slay, Ben. Slay.
It is telling that for Left-leaning commentators, a female would-be justice having had an abortion would be a plus while a female would-be justice owning a gun would be a minus.
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 13, 2020
Exactly.
They’d be perfectly fine if ACB had an abortion but since she owns a bun?
EEEEEEEEEVIL!
Her views are too RADICAL for her to sit on SCOTUS!
Eleventy!
She owns only one? Seems a little below the average to me.
— Danny Short (@ShortDanny) October 13, 2020
Imagine watching all the chaos of this year and thinking owning a gun is a bad thing.
— EZ (@easygoinggoer) October 13, 2020
I’ve never so many people attempt to keep a woman from getting a job but here we are
— RaisinBrain (@RaisinBrainBeau) October 13, 2020
Democrats are gonna Democrat.
***
Related:
‘You’ll never understand that.’ Rob Smith straight-up DROPS deray who says he is ‘floored by black men supporting Trump’
Hot-dumpster of AWFUL: Alisyn Camerota’s lame attempt at shaming Trump for NOT cowering to COVID a reminder of why CNN sucks
What a DINGUS! AOC accusing Republicans of co-opting faith to advance bigotry and barbarism BACKFIRES spectacularly on Dems