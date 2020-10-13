ACB is just amazing.

Sure, we’re biased (we never pretend otherwise) but even those who oppose her politically have to admit, she’s done a pretty damn job during her hearing so far and is a rational, reasonable, fairly brilliant woman. This exchange though, between Cornyn and ACB is SO FAR our fave:

Cornyn: "Most of us have multiple notebooks & notes & books & things like that in front of us. Can you hold up what youve been referring to in answering our questions?" ACB: <Holds up blank notebook> Cornyn: "Is there anything on it?" ACB: "The letterhead that says US Senate." pic.twitter.com/EJ2Wn1hj59 — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) October 13, 2020

This will go down as one of the greatest moments of ACB’s hearing.

And you KNOW it will turn into a caption/meme thing.

She is amazing. She's definitely the smartest person in the building. Most of those people aren't worthy to wash her feet. — TxStormNurse ⛈🌪 (@TonyReeder) October 13, 2020

What he said.

Oh God. If I adore her any more, it may qualify as coveting someone's wife. *makes plans to go to confession* — Attila the Honeybunn (@TimMansplainsIt) October 13, 2020

Heh.

She has been holding up what she's been referring to the entire time of this hearing, her head, which contains an incredible memory and intellect! — Jerry Vis (@quietsolopursui) October 13, 2020

I'll bet my retirement this ends up on Twitchy, lol.https://t.co/MErb5Wrf38 — David Henry (@imau2fan) October 13, 2020

Heh.

So far, this is immensely more fun to cover than Kavanaugh.

Stay tuned.

***

