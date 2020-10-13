ACB is just amazing.
Sure, we’re biased (we never pretend otherwise) but even those who oppose her politically have to admit, she’s done a pretty damn job during her hearing so far and is a rational, reasonable, fairly brilliant woman. This exchange though, between Cornyn and ACB is SO FAR our fave:
Cornyn: "Most of us have multiple notebooks & notes & books & things like that in front of us. Can you hold up what youve been referring to in answering our questions?"
ACB: <Holds up blank notebook>
Cornyn: "Is there anything on it?"
ACB: "The letterhead that says US Senate." pic.twitter.com/EJ2Wn1hj59
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) October 13, 2020
This will go down as one of the greatest moments of ACB’s hearing.
And you KNOW it will turn into a caption/meme thing.
She is amazing. She's definitely the smartest person in the building. Most of those people aren't worthy to wash her feet.
— TxStormNurse ⛈🌪 (@TonyReeder) October 13, 2020
What he said.
Oh God. If I adore her any more, it may qualify as coveting someone's wife. *makes plans to go to confession*
— Attila the Honeybunn (@TimMansplainsIt) October 13, 2020
Heh.
She has been holding up what she's been referring to the entire time of this hearing, her head, which contains an incredible memory and intellect!
— Jerry Vis (@quietsolopursui) October 13, 2020
— Marcus Foo (@FooeyFromPerth) October 13, 2020
I'll bet my retirement this ends up on Twitchy, lol.https://t.co/MErb5Wrf38
— David Henry (@imau2fan) October 13, 2020
Heh.
It’s like David really gets us.
— 🇺🇸MoultriePatriot (@MoultriePatriot) October 13, 2020
So far, this is immensely more fun to cover than Kavanaugh.
Stay tuned.
***
