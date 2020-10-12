Is ACB karma for what Democrats put Kavanaugh through?

Because in our humble opinion, beyond the fact that ACB is absolutely qualified to sit on SCOTUS, her confirmation would serve the Left right. Yeah yeah, that’s petty, but so is the Left.

What’s NOT petty is this kicka*s tweet from the House Judiciary GOP account:

Remember what they did to Brett Kavanaugh. We don’t owe the Democrats anything. #ConfirmACB — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) October 12, 2020

A-freakin’-men.

Damn right! Push it through and get it done. — Justin Smith (@j1r2s3) October 12, 2020

Get.

It.

Done.

No more talk. No more tweets. Just get it done.

They ruined what was suppose to be a great moment in his life with made up lies and then just moved on like nothing happened after — s (@shanerobert32) October 12, 2020

Fill that seat! Vote Republican! — Team player (@Nonya_Wilson) October 12, 2020

They literally tried to ruin Kavanaugh’s life to keep him off SCOTUS because orange man bad. And they STILL failed. Now they’ve already started blasting ACB about her ‘views’ which is really just ‘code’ for not wanting her on the court because of her religion.

Democrats really are their own worst enemy.

***

