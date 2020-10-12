We’re not entirely sure what Jennifer Rubin was thinking with this poll about Biden winning certain states but we stopped trying to figure out her crazy a long time ago.
Now we just point and laugh at it.
Which is Biden most likely to win?
— Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 11, 2020
Ummm … what?
The Putting A Lid On The Day trophy.
— Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) October 12, 2020
Maybe Jennifer should put a lid on it.
— Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) October 12, 2020
It seems like an option is missing.
None of the above.
— The Mediocre Kabuki (@MediocreKabuki) October 12, 2020
None of the above.
— TheFluffBringer (@BringerFluff) October 12, 2020
None of the above
— MaryAnnNotGinger (@MAnotGinger) October 12, 2020
Oh yeah, that one.
None of the above.
Will you rage tweet again if the answer is none of the above?
— D Wenke (@DaveWenke) October 12, 2020
You left off, "NONE OF THE ABOVE." Silly, hack.
— The Alan Sanders Show (@AlanJSanders) October 12, 2020
Yeah, silly hack.
None of the above. pic.twitter.com/YhO4iRBwNT
— BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) October 12, 2020
You know she loved this tweet.
Oh, wait.
No.
You forgot “Jennifer Rubin’s Undying Love & Devotion.”
— Matthew Betley🎃👻 (@MatthewBetley) October 12, 2020
Nada, zip, zilch… pic.twitter.com/dVqCHwbFzR
— Kelekat 😼Meow Y'all. (@KeleJohnson) October 12, 2020
You’d think Jennifer would know better than to do a poll on Twitter but nooope.
***
