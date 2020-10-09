Noah Rothman and Matt Lewis have actually done a fairly good job of not losing their minds in a seriously partisan media environment objectively covering different issues and topics of the day. But since neither of them has completely lost their minds as Steve Schmidt has over the â€˜bad orange manâ€™, Schmidt decided to attack them as puppets.

Or â€˜Vichy.â€™

They are both polished and comfortable. I wish they both had guts and conviction. The heart of a Vichy is one I can never understand but I know it and we all know it when we see it. @reedgalen @TheRickWilson @stuartpstevens @ProjectLincoln â€” Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 9, 2020

Because preaching to a choir of Leftist haters is so brave, Steve.

Jonah Goldberg finally had enough and he just went OFF:

You are so full of shit Steve. Youâ€™re literally getting rich(er) as a resistance porn hustler while invoking Vichy against Noah and Lewis? Youâ€™ve risked nothing. You tell left wing audiences what they want to hear from a former Republican hack and you think that makes you brave. https://t.co/a7Emq5dQBj â€” Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) October 9, 2020

What he said.

All day.

Steve may have finally gone too far.

Schmidt signing the value of liberalism is like a whore praising the virtues of chastity. SO much like. â€” Scott ''Human Scum'' Faust (@Stultis_TheFool) October 9, 2020

But he's so hard and fierce https://t.co/is5l34eMgZ â€” I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) October 9, 2020

Not two words we think of when talking about Steve Schmidt.

Which is why this is so funny.

There is nothing heroic about blind support in either direction. @projectlincoln has no convictions. â€” SueS (@sues711) October 9, 2020

You've said what so many have been thinking. Spot on. â€” Jennifer (@archer_thirteen) October 9, 2020

Maybe the most accurate description of @SteveSchmidtSES and his extremely tiresome shtick of Iâ€™ve heard yet â€” Jeff Sparbeck (@JeffSparbeck) October 9, 2020

Jonah is spot freakinâ€™ on.

