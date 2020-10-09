Noah Rothman and Matt Lewis have actually done a fairly good job of not losing their minds in a seriously partisan media environment objectively covering different issues and topics of the day. But since neither of them has completely lost their minds as Steve Schmidt has over the â€˜bad orange manâ€™, Schmidt decided to attack them as puppets.

Or â€˜Vichy.â€™

Because preaching to a choir of Leftist haters is so brave, Steve.

Jonah Goldberg finally had enough and he just went OFF:

What he said.

All day.

Steve may have finally gone too far.

Not two words we think of when talking about Steve Schmidt.

Which is why this is so funny.

Jonah is spot freakinâ€™ on.

***

