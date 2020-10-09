Susan Hennessey thinks the media is being too hard on Joe Biden.

Ha.

Ha ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Holy crap.

Call us crazy but the fact Sleepy Joe wonâ€™t answer a question on whether or not heâ€™ll stack the court seems like a pretty big deal and something the press should push him on. But you know, the GOP is being super reckless trying to fill an empty seat on the SCOTUS or something â€¦

The story is the GOP's reckless, desperate, destructive rush to confirm a nominee 13 days before an election even if it means risking lives and letting Americans suffer. The story is not what how Biden thinks we should best brace for impact if Republicans drive us off a cliff. â€” Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) October 8, 2020

Because stacking the court wouldnâ€™t drive us off a cliff.

Really?

And it is journalist malpractice to indulge the "why won't Biden say" story while *also* ignoring the story of what Republicans are doing to jam through Barrett despite overwhelming majorities of voters saying they should wait https://t.co/l0WFU6jKqn â€” Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) October 8, 2020

Journalist malpractice? WHAT?

And what majority of voters have said they shouldnâ€™t fill the seat? A CNN poll? Girl, please.

I know the press is desperate to demonstrate they are tough on Biden too. I don't even think that's necessary a bad instinct; media should be tough on a frontrunner. But "why won't Biden answer" is lazy, embarrassing bothsidesism that does a tremendous disservice to the public. https://t.co/sGky6DCeuA â€” Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) October 8, 2020

Huh?

What?

ROFL.

The press couldnâ€™t care less about proving theyâ€™re tough on Biden.

Oh, honey â€¦ câ€™mon.

Desperate? Seriously? Hahahaha!!! The only thing most of the press is interested in doing is propping up a semi-senile Biden. https://t.co/nkU4dgbmRz â€” Ned Ryun (@nedryun) October 9, 2020

It Trump said HALF the racist things Biden has spouted in just the last couple of months it would be all we hear about 24/7.

If asking what kind of sprinkles you like on your ice cream cone is toughâ€¦then yes, they are brutal. â€” Jennifer chopp (@jennifer_chopp) October 9, 2020

Media: Joe, whatâ€™s your favorite color?

Joe: Câ€™MON MAN! Pumpkins make the best scarves for the carnival.

Yup.

What?!! LOL. â€” Rat Fink (@shmidtBC) October 9, 2020

We had this same reaction.

Not really seeing that. â€” Gigi Kay (@GigiKay84) October 9, 2020

Nope.

Not really.

*snorts*

Susan drinking the Hennessy â€” Patrick Whitman (@patrickfwhitman) October 9, 2020

What PLANET does Susan live on?

