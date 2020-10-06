Joe Biden says Antifa isn’t a group or an organization, it’s just an ‘idea.’

Welp, this ‘idea’ sure curses a lot … just sayin’.

Watch (Note, this is definitely NSFW so if you’re listening somewhere public we suggest headphones or earbuds):

Someone get this guy a Snickers bar.

Seriously.

To that point, however, we just can’t take this guy seriously. Did he really think yelling and acting like an unhinged lunatic would make any difference?

Super tough behind the mask.

Yup.

Not in the least.

They always bite the hand that feeds them.

Or something.

He tried to be their friend.

Not their leader.

And speaking of leaders …

Since Antifa isn’t just an idea when will Biden condemn them?

